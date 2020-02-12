QuEST Global Strengthens its Leadership Position in 'Zinnov Zones - Engineering R&D Services 2019'

- Retains overall leadership position for the fifth consecutive year

- First time positioned as a Leader in Enterprise Software and Consumer Electronics

- Consolidated Leadership position across Automotive, Transportation, Aerospace, Energy & Utilities and Medical Devices

- Recognized as an Expansive and Established player in Platform Engineering and Design & Simulation Engineering Services

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has strengthened its leadership position in the 'Zinnov Zones – Engineering and R&D Services Ratings 2019'. The report was published by Zinnov after evaluating more than 35 global engineering service providers across major industry segments. The engineering service providers were evaluated based on their product development capabilities, innovation, client relationships, eco-system linkages, scalability, depth and maturity of engineering services, and specialization.

In the ER&D services rating, Zinnov has recognized the leadership capabilities of QuEST Global in enterprise software, automotive, consumer electronics, transportation, aerospace, energy & utilities and medical devices industries. The company has gained presence in design and simulation engineering and platform engineering where Zinnov has placed QuEST Global in the expansive and established zone. Zinnov has also placed the company in the execution zone for industrial automation and semiconductor sectors.

"QuEST Global is one of the few pure-play engineering services companies who continuously better themselves and make significant progress, year-on-year. QuEST's continual investments in onshore locations, their strategic focus on acquisitions, and the company's ability to leverage convergence of electronics, software, mechanical and digital engineering services has enabled them to offer innovative solutions to its customers across diverse verticals. This has enabled the company to retain and strengthen their leadership position in Zinnov Zones 2019 - Engineering and R&D services rating," said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.

Commenting on this achievement, Bob Harvey, President, QuEST Global, said, "At QuEST Global, our constant endeavor is to understand the emerging needs of our customers and delight them with best-in-class and innovative engineering solutions. We are appreciative of this recognition from Zinnov, as it is a true reflection of how we are enabling our customers to Create their Frontiers by advancing the ways people travel, live, work and engage with each other. Our integrated local-global delivery approach, and our in-depth domain engineering experience across multiple industries enable us to carefully craft higher value solutions for specific needs of our customers, ensuring a positive impact on their businesses as their Trusted Thinking Partner."

QuEST Global has been working with the world's most recognized companies across diverse verticals helping them address the growing demand of providing connected engineering experience to the end customers. Over the past two decades, the company has been helping its customers to identify problems, proactively create innovative solutions and make products safer and more reliable in today's digital age.

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bangalore, with presence in Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. They assist their clients by:

Research and strategy consulting for software service providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

Growing revenue for company's products and services in India and other emerging markets;

and other emerging markets; Helping MNC GICs to consolidate their geographic footprint.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 13,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

