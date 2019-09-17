QuEST Global Recognizes Engineering Talent in the UK Through its Engineering Innovation Contest 'Ingenium'

The first edition of QuEST Ingenium in the UK received registrations from students across 78 universities from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. The project ideas submitted by students were around solutions based on Data Engineering and Industry 4.0 . The winning project Smart Home was the brain child of Elijah Gould from University of Kent. It demonstrated an original way to improve the existing smart home systems by using a much more reliable mesh network in a cost effective way. The runner-ups - Amogh Magdum from University of Birmingham and Halar Memon from University of Nottingham showcased projects on Assessment of the Leap Motion Controller and MXR to promote the development of psychomotor skills and Development of polymeric icephobic nanocomposites respectively.

The winner of Ingenium UK received a host of prizes which includes a cash prize together with an all-expenses paid trip to QuEST Global's delivery centers in India and the opportunity to participate in the Ingenium Global Finale to be held in India later this year. The first and second runners-up both received cash prizes. All ten finalists were individually acknowledged for their efforts and participation in the event, and were gifted mementos during a black tie awards ceremony attended by industry leaders, associated institutions and university heads.

Through this engineering contest, QuEST Global was able to identify the engineering acumen and problem solving abilities of students from across the UK. The teams also received a great opportunity to network and interact with industry leaders and receive advice on career building in the fast-evolving engineering sector.

Andrew Lewis, Head – Europe Delivery, QuEST Global said, "The global engineering innovation contest, Ingenium, was introduced in the UK after successfully launching the graduate hiring program earlier in the year. By bringing Ingenium to the UK, we were able to encourage engineering students from across the country to think from our customers' perspective and solve complex problems that could be faced by them across various industries. This event gives us a perfect platform to recognize and nurture the best engineering talent and support STEM initiatives within the country."

Commenting on winning the first-ever Ingenium UK competition, Elijah Gould from University of Kent says, "The competition was brilliant from start to finish - the application process was simple and the day of the event was superb. The organization of such a big event was remarkable. I was excited to meet with many fellow engineers and esteemed industry experts and engaging with them was extremely beneficial. I made many connections and received a number of excellent suggestions for taking both my project and career further. Viewing the projects by other students was very interesting, and talking to each other enabled us to exchange ideas and suggestions for the future. It truly was a once in a lifetime experience for myself and other students involved. The event has motivated me to transform my project into a business and strive to become an accomplished engineer in the future."

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global is a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 14 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world.

