QuEST Global appoints John Raveret as an Advisor to enhance company’s growth objectives

John has more than two decades of experience in corporate development with a strong focus in M&A. Prior to founding Cordatus Advisors LLC, he acted as the global head of corporate development at Cognizant, where he was responsible for all aspects of the corporate development function, including strategy, sourcing, diligence, negotiations, integration and post-closing performance monitoring. John is also experienced in M&A in Europe and his work stretches across major industries such as life sciences, banking, healthcare and communications. Before joining Cognizant, he was a key member of the corporate development and finance teams at Dun & Bradstreet, IMS Health and Nielsen.

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global said, "We are delighted to appoint John Raveret as an advisor to the company. With QuEST Global gearing up to conquer new frontiers, the appointment of John will help us to add value to the company's M&A strategy and to enhance our growth potential. We believe that John's vast experience in corporate development and M&A strategy will help us to continue building comprehensive and valuable results for our stakeholders and to establish an organization that will last for generations."

Commenting on his appointment, John said, "M&A plays an important role in building services organizations. QuEST Global has a track record of successfully acquiring 13 companies since 2008, demonstrating their ambition and means to become a pre-eminent global acquirer in this market. I am inspired by QuEST Global's emergence as a global leader in the product engineering services industry. Their efforts to become the most trusted strategic engineering services partner of choice to global players are commendable. I am excited to be a part of this successful and fast-growing company."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 14 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient..

