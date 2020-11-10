QuEST Global announces availability of Smart Defect Inspection application for high-precision manufacturing companies

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, today announced the availability of its GUI based Smart Defect Inspection (SDI) application powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The application, designed for high-precision manufacturing companies like semiconductor chip manufacturers, will enable real-time defect inspection & diagnosis, product quality inspections, and prognosis and ensure optimal equipment usage.

The platform-agnostic SDI application is built with Deep Learning (DL) technology for intelligent defect inspection and it can enable self-learning abilities for smarter decision making. The application aims to resolve three critical challenges for manufacturers – low yield/throughput, sub-optimal utilization of expensive equipment, and the health hazards faced by human inspectors. The SDI application also ensures maximum ROI from expensive equipment by targeting an ideal uptime of round the clock operations.

The company has successfully implemented the application as a Proof of Concept to a couple of semiconductor equipment OEMs. The application can help OEMs in detecting defects from Scanning Electron Microscope and optical inspection images, and classifying semiconductor wafer defects to reduce overkill by up to 30%, giving attention to underkill from conventional computer vision techniques. This all-in-one, real-time detection system with deep learning & edge computing is also compatible with existing image capturing devices, and offers enhanced decision-making capabilities using Deep Learning algorithms.

Elaborating further on its significance and value it will provide to the manufacturing industry, Piyush Jain, Vice President & Head of Delivery - APAC, QuEST Global, said, "We are delighted to make our new Smart Defect Inspection application available to the OEMs in the high precision manufacturing industry. Designed to empower human inspectors for automating inspection with a simple and intuitive GUI, the application can help OEMs increase yield and aims to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness - the gold standard for measuring manufacturing productivity. Along with business benefits to the OEMs, the SDI application also aims to reduce visual stress of the human inspectors, keeping health hazards at bay and improving their overall health."

Over the years, QuEST has been working as a trusted thinking partner with the world's most recognized companies in the Hi-Tech industry. The company is committed to enabling its customers to Create The Frontier by helping them stay ahead of the competition in areas like connected cars, connected devices, connected factories, and connected grids. With its expertise in new-age technologies, the company has been enabling some of the largest silicon companies in the world to launch chipsets embedded with the latest digital technologies like AI, DL, AR, VR, blockchain, and security.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 13 countries, 66 global centers, and 11,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

