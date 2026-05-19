Queen Mary University of London and MCatalysis Awarded EPSRC and Defra Grant to Revolutionize Medical Waste Upcycling

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) and deep-tech company MCatalysis, Inc. have been awarded a strategic grant through the EPSRC and Defra Research to Advance UK Recycling Capabilities programme. The joint initiative, "Microwave-Catalytic Upcycling of Medical Waste: A Decentralised Solution for Resource Recovery in Healthcare," will pioneer a decentralized, modular approach to managing hazardous and complex healthcare waste streams.

Regulated medical waste typically comprises 10% of facility waste by volume but 50% of cost. By processing clinical plastic waste into valuable chemicals and fuels onsite, MCatalysis targets a 95% reduction in waste volume and 80% reduction in cost. Currently, the healthcare sector relies heavily on carbon-intensive incineration, contributing ~5% of global emissions; more than either the airline or maritime industries at 3%, each.

"This new funding is a critical catalyst for translating laboratory innovation into real-world impact," said Prof. Michael Jie, Principal Investigator and Chief Technology Officer at MCatalysis. "Medical waste is notoriously difficult to recycle due to contamination. By utilizing highly targeted microwave catalysis, we can break down these challenging polymers efficiently, setting a new standard for resource recovery in the UK."

"Incinerating medical waste is a 20th-century approach to a 21st-century problem," said Dr. Michael D. Irwin, CEO of MCatalysis, Inc. "We are advancing a decentralized model that places our MCatalysis platform at the source. This fundamentally rethinks resource utilization and turns an environmental liability into a secure supply of high-value chemical feedstocks and fuels."

Highlighting the national significance of the initiative, Dr Kedar Pandya, Executive Director for Strategy at EPSRC, said:

"This investment reflects our commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable UK economy. By funding ambitious, collaborative and impactful research into recycling technologies, we are helping to tackle some of the most complex challenges in our waste system, from collection through to currently hard-to-recycle material recovery. The research being undertaken, jointly funded by EPSRC and Defra, will support the long-term transition to a circular economy and create the conditions for genuine economic and environmental benefit for the UK."

The project comprises a prestigious consortium led by QMUL in collaboration with Barts Health NHS Trust, Cardiff University, and Imperial College London. The R&D will be driven out of Prof. Jie's labs at QMUL in close collaboration with MCatalysis. Pilot-scale validation will occur at MCatalysis's existing commercialization R&D facility at Axel'One in Lyon, France.

About MCatalysis, Inc.

MCatalysis, Inc. is a deep-tech company focused on industrial electrification and the circular economy, converting waste carbon into high-value chemicals, SAF, and e-fuels. It has operations in Dallas, London, and Lyon.

About Queen Mary University of London

QMUL is a leading research-intensive university committed to addressing global challenges through innovation and sustainable chemistry.

Please send press inquiries to: media@mcatalysis.com

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