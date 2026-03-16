Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram, Part of GEDU Global Education, Launches Admissions Suite to Welcome Prospective Families

~ Invites Applications for EY1 to Year 9 for Academic Year 2026–27 ~

~ Welcomes its First Cohort of Day and Boarding Students ~

GURUGRAM, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram, part of GEDU Global Education, a UK based global education group, today announced the launch of its Admissions Suite as it invites applications for EY1 to Year 9 for the Academic Year 2026–27. Marking a significant milestone in the school's journey in India, the Gurugram campus will extend a long-standing educational legacy through a curriculum that balances academic depth with personal development and global perspective. The school also introduced boarding facilities, welcoming its first cohort of both day and boarding students when it begins operations in August 2026.

The announcement was made during the inauguration ceremony, bringing together a distinguished gathering including Ms Susan Acland-Hood, Permanent Secretary at the UK Department for Education, representatives from the British High Commission and the British Council, and members of the school's leadership team.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said: "India and the UK share a strong and enduring partnership in education, built on a shared commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and a global outlook. I congratulate the Gurugram Queen Elizabeth's School on launching admissions in India – this reflects the growing interest in international education opportunities and the deepening educational links between our two countries. We welcome initiatives that bring together British educational heritage with India's dynamic learning landscape, creating enriching opportunities for students to develop the knowledge, skills and perspectives needed in an interconnected world."

Ms Caroline Pendleton-Nash, Chief Executive Officer of Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools, said, "India represents one of the most dynamic and forward looking education landscapes in the world, and the launch of the Admissions Suite in Gurugram marks an important step in our journey to establish Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools in the country. As we invite applications for the inaugural academic year, we look forward to welcoming families who share our belief in the transformative power of an exceptional education. Through Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools, we aim to bring the heritage, values and academic standards shaped over more than four centuries to Indian students and expats, while building a meaningful academic bridge between the United Kingdom and India."

Dr Craig Cook, Founding Principal, Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram, said, "The launch of the Gurugram Admissions Suite provides an opportunity for families to experience the distinctive ethos that has defined Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools for more than 450 years. Our academic framework is designed to combine intellectual rigour with strong pastoral care and a rich co-curricular environment, ensuring that students develop both academic excellence and strength of character. We look forward to welcoming our founding cohort of students and nurturing confident, able and responsible young people who are prepared to contribute positively to an interconnected world."

The newly launched Gurugram Admissions Suite will serve as the first dedicated engagement space for families seeking to learn about the school's academic philosophy, values and learning environment. Designed to introduce prospective parents to the beliefs and aspirations of the school, the suite will provide an opportunity for families to engage closely with the school leadership and admissions teams as they explore the possibility of becoming part of the Elizabethan community.

Admissions Enquiries and Applications

Prospective families interested in applying for Academic Year

2026–27 may visit the Gurugram Admissions Suite or connect

with the admissions teams through the following details: Address: Tower 1, Atrium Place, Gurugram

Telephone: +91 921 702 4848

Email: admissions@qegurugram.com

About Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram

Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram, is part of Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools under the umbrella of GEDU Global Education network, bringing a world-class British education to India. Inspired by the legacy of Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, founded under Royal Charter in 1573, the school builds on more than 450 years of academic heritage and character-based education.

Opening in August 2026, the school will welcome students from EY1 to Year 9, gradually expanding to Year 13. The school plans to offer the Cambridge International Curriculum, leading to IGCSE and A Level pathways, alongside boarding facilities that will support a diverse and international student community.

Education at Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram, is guided by three integrated pillars: QE House, which builds belonging and leadership; QE Futures, which prepares students for life beyond school; and QE Flourish, a dynamic co-curricular programme spanning creativity, service, wellbeing and sport. Together, these create a balanced educational environment that nurtures confident, able and responsible young people.

For more information, visit www.qegurugram.com

About GEDU Global Education

GEDU Global Education (GEDU) is UK-HQ'd group of 15 education institutions with a mission to change lives through education and improving living standards and access to learning worldwide. The Group has operations in 16 countries, including the India, USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Ireland and Canada.

GEDU offers a range of educational opportunities, from K-12 through Bachelor's, Master's degrees and Ph.D./DBA, as well as apprenticeships and language schools. Our portfolio has over 85,000 students, covers a wide range of subjects and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.