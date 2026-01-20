Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools to Open Branch Campus in Gurugram

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than 450 years of academic excellence in the UK, Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, in partnership with GEDU Global Education, has announced its first branch campus in India, to be located in Gurugram, opening in August 2026.

With a legacy rooted in academic distinction, Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet stands among the most prestigious institutions in the world. Founded in 1573 by a Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I, the school has consistently set global benchmarks in academic excellence, character building and leadership development. The Gurugram campus represents the next chapter in this journey, bringing the same heritage, ethos and academic rigour to India.

The India campus will reflect the educational philosophy that has made Queen Elizabeth's School one of the most respected names in global K12 education. It will deliver a curriculum grounded in academic depth, intellectual discipline and holistic development, designed to prepare students for leadership in an increasingly interconnected world.

The school will offer an exceptional, vibrant campus life that is focused on academic excellence and co-curricular activities, providing students with a learning environment drawing inspiration from both the founding school and the wider local context in Gurugram.

It will include world-class sport facilities, a swimming pool and specialist creative and performing arts facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Caroline Pendleton-Nash, Chief Executive Officer of Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools, said, "The opening of Queen Elizabeth's School in Gurugram is another landmark moment for our organisation."

"Children born in India now will be graduating in 2047, entering the workforce of an economic, political and cultural superpower.

"A world-class K12 education will be critical to ensure these individuals seize the opportunities that are presented to them, and support the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"We're honoured to bring the heritage, values and exacting standards of Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet to Indian students and families. With GEDU Global Education's long-term commitment to India, we are building a school that will nurture confident, capable and principled young people who are prepared to lead with purpose in a rapidly changing and competitive world."

With a second Queen Elizabeth's School campus planned for 2027-28, GEDU has also committed to investing an additional £150–£200 million over the next three years across India's K12 and higher education landscape. GEDU's investments and partnerships in the country reflect its long-term vision of building a network of exceptional K12 and higher education institutions. Through these efforts, GEDU aims to significantly elevate access, quality, and opportunity across India's education sector.

Neil Enright, Headmaster of Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, said "We are delighted to have this opportunity to offer a rounded and enriching QE education to children in India, spreading opportunity and supporting students to become the leaders of their generation. Our school in Barnet is built upon the high levels of aspiration, dedication and active engagement of our Elizabethan community, and these are values that we think will resonate strongly in Gurugram."

"We are excited by the potential for international collaboration, which, in time, will build a global network of Elizabethans for the benefit of our new students as well as those within the state sector in Barnet."

Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet was recently named The Sunday Times State secondary School of the Year, also winning national recognition as State School of the Year for Academic Excellence and for A-levels. The school ranked first in the sector nationally for GCSE and A-level results.

"The QE experience is so much more than what goes on within the classroom" added Mr Enright. "The breadth and depth of our co-curricular activities (from sport to the arts, debating to robotics), bespoke pastoral care and expert guidance, means that we succeed in our enduring mission to produce fully rounded young people who are confident, able and responsible."

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India. British Council said: "I congratulate Queen Elizabeth's School on opening its first campus in India, in Gurugram, which will strengthen connections and create greater opportunities for young people in both India and the UK. This Initiative complements the UK-India Vision 2035, to internationalise education and help young people gain a deeper understanding of each other's countries — especially modern UK and India — while building trust and equipping them with the skills to succeed anywhere in the world."

Alba Smeriglio, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission Chandigarh said: "Education is one of the strongest bridges between the UK and India. The opening of Queen Elizabeth's School in Gurugram is an exciting milestone for UK-India ties and will help nurture skills, promote exchange of best practice, and expand opportunities for young people in Haryana to engage with world-class British education".

The leadership for the school will be announced in the coming weeks, comprising an expert international team with decades of experience across global education.

For more information, visit www.qegurugram.com

About GEDU

GEDU Global Education (GEDU) is changing lives through education and making a fundamental difference to living standards and access to learning globally. We have operations in 16 countries, including the USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Ireland and Canada.

We offer a range of educational opportunities— from K-12 through Bachelor's , Master's degrees and Ph.D./DBA, plus apprenticeships and language schools. Our portfolio has over 85,000 students, covers a wide range of subjects and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.