Quectel unveils SA800U-WF premium smart module to enable computing and multimedia applications on Android OS devices

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless solutions has launched its SA800U-WF premium smart module which features a built-in Android 9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The new module features a high performance, low power 64-bit Octa-core applications processor and a variety of multimedia functions, plus built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications that require powerful computing capability, multimedia functions and high data throughput.

The module's high-performance computing power makes it suitable for a wide range of processing-intensive applications including video enabled inventory management, videoconferencing, remote learning and remote video diagnostics. Additionally, the multimedia capabilities coupled with the computing power mean the module can cope with the demands of emerging applications such as robotics, augmented reality, unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAV) and rich gaming.

The SA800U-WF supports up to four cameras, offers two USB 3.1 interfaces and enables 4k video recording and playback at 60 frames per second and 2 LCD up to 4K resolution. The module's rich media capabilities and high-resolution imaging ability means it's even applicable to 3D scanning of objects. A full set of interfaces, including touch panel, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, SPI and others, extends the suitability of the module to a wide range of use cases which need high computing performance and powerful multimedia functions including videoconferencing systems, live streaming devices, AI-enabled robots, smart homes, augmented and virtual reality systems, 3D scanners, smart home gateways, vending machines, to name just some of the potential applications.

"We're delighted to have launched this versatile and high-performance module that's ideal for a wide range of applications that require multimedia functions and high data rate," said Doron Zhang, COO, Quectel. "With built-in Android 9.0/10.0, the SA800U-WF is the ideal solution for devices that require high-performance computing capability and multimedia functions."

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 2,000 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information: www.quectel.com

