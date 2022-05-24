Quectel's 5G modules enable next-generation connectivity powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

In recent testing based on an edge AI gateway from TZTEK, the integration of Quectel's RM500Q series 5G Sub-6GHz module with the Jetson AGX Orin was successful, an outcome which will allow developers to significantly reduce development time and cost. Additionally, the ready-to-use "Quectel 5G module + Jetson AGX Orin platform" combination will help simplify the device development, improve product stability and accelerate time-to-market of customer terminals.

Artificial Intelligence IoT (AIoT) is becoming a new trend in IoT development, and demand for superior wireless connections as well as high compute power continues to surge in many essential sectors of the economy. Quectel 5G modules and the Jetson AGX Orin platform, enable compute-intensive AIoT applications such as advanced robotics, unmanned ground vehicles, low-speed automated driving systems, and intelligent transportation to achieve multi-Gbps data rates as well as unprecedented edge computing performance of up to 275 trillion operations per second.

As a next step in deepening this collaboration in the AIoT era, Quectel is planning to also integrate its latest 5G Release 16 (R16) modules with the Jetson AGX Orin platform, providing new 5G R16 features of ultra-low latency, network slicing and 5G LAN which enable even higher performance. As such, OEM device makers adopting Quectel 5G and NVIDIA Jetson platform products will benefit from more secure, efficient and stable mobile communication connections.

About Quectel:

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS and WiFi/BT modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information: http://www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/quectelwireless, and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823510/image_1.jpg

SOURCE Quectel