Queclink's GL530MG Honored for Excellent Innovation in Burgeoning IoT Market Segment

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink Wireless Solutions , the world's leading IoT device and solution provider, announced today that their GL530MG has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering the Internet of Things movement.

Queclink Receives 2023 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award

The GL530MG is a flexible asset tracker designed for businesses seeking precise, accurate, and user-friendly asset management. It allows for monitoring and utilization of off-site equipment, vehicles, and high-value assets. With 4G LTE connectivity, the GL530MG allows for constant asset visibility for up to 7 years. Its sleek and durable design makes it expendable for use in harsh environments, while its easy installation and activation guarantee hassle-free setup and operation. The GL530MG provides a comprehensive view of assets' movements and activities, enabling optimization, reduced downtime, and increased productivity.

"I am pleased that our GL530MG has been recognized as Asset Tracking product of the year by the IoT Evolution," said Manny Hernandez, Vice President of North America at Queclink Wireless. "This achievement drives us to produce sublime products and motivates us to continue our mission to shape the future of advanced asset tracking."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Queclink with an IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for its continued innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Queclink's future successes."

Earlier in May, Queclink has also been named winner of two honors in 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology: the IT Solutions for Agriculture Award with its GB130MG, and the IT Solutions for Construction Award with its stolen asset recovery solution.

While the advanced tracker GB130MG shows immense value to the agricultural market by providing crucial information ranging from fuel consumption to identifying maintenance requirements, the stolen asset recovery solution featuring dual trackers also offers timely reports and real-time alerts for abnormal activity that enables multi-layered protection against costly equipment theft suffered by the construction businesses.

These awards acknowledge Queclink's excellence through the advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that the company provides, highlighting their remarkable contributions and commitment to driving innovation in the field.

The company will continue to prioritize delivering top-quality products and actively engaging with customers to incorporate their feedback. Their focus will also remain on exploring and developing IoT solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the customers, the industry, and beyond.

