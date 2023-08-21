Queclink Unveils New SC350MG Tracker, Unlocking Possibilities for Connected E-Bikes in a Growing Market

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, the world's leading IoT device and solution provider, introduced its new LTE compact e-bike tracker, SC350MG. The water-resistant device features a wide voltage range, BLE, and multiple interfaces. Designed specifically for e-bikes, it can collect data and realize remote control, facilitating smarter and safer mobility for the world.

Queclink Launches New LTE Compact E-Bike GNSS Tracker SC350MG

Queclink's latest SC350MG is a revolutionary product that is poised to digitize urban mobility by connecting electric bikes. It features multiple cellular technologies for worldwide adaptability. Global users can easily stay connected with stable and secure connections across various network modes, including LTE Cat M1, NB, and 2G.

One of the standout features of the SC350MG is its wide voltage design that ranges from 8 to 60V, which makes it highly adaptable to e-bikes. The device's compact, water-resistant shell is also what allows for covert installation on bikes and fits perfectly for outdoor use.

What truly sets the SC350MG apart is its ability to communicate with vehicle controllers and Battery Management Systems (BMS) via CAN or UART ports. The device can gather valuable data including the mileage, torque, and components diagnosis information, as well as battery voltage, remaining capacity, battery temperature, and charging state. By transforming these statistics into useful features such as real-time positioning, malfunction alarm, and low battery warning, better management of the biker's asset can be achieved with ease.

For e-bike fleets or sharing services, the collected data empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions, provide preventative maintenance, swiftly address technical issues, and monitor their fleet of e-bikes remotely, thereby improving overall operational efficiency and delivering superior customer service. Certain commands can also be input directly as the device communicates with the ECU, allowing the service provider to set speed limits for safer rides, helping customers to unlock the bikes via Bluetooth, etc.

The SC350MG embodies Queclink's commitment to delivering intelligent, advanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of e-bike-based businesses. Its unveiling marks another step forward in the advancement of IoT application in the e-bike industry. With the global bike market growing and the number of IoT connections in the transportation sector increasing, the SC350MG is expected to usher in an entirely new riding experience and contribute to the improvement of operational efficacy and service capacities within and beyond the field.

