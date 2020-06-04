Qubz Becomes MGID's Exclusive Representative in the MENA Region

Qubz adopts MGID's innovative technology to bring native advertising forward in the Middle East and North Africa market

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID and Qubz have announced a strategic partnership aiming to provide enhanced advertising efficacy to MENA marketers and beyond. Armed with MGID's innovative advertising technology and campaign optimization tools, Qubz will exclusively represent MGID in the Middle East and North Africa.

This alliance allows Qubz and MGID to help publishers reach their monetization and audience growth goals, as well as enable advertisers to achieve both brand and performance KPIs through native advertising.

"MGID is constantly advancing its product to provide something truly valuable for online publishers and advertisers. That is why we are so interested in the MENA region, with its high demand for new digital advertising tools," comments Ievgen Kushnir, Regional business development director for India and MENA at MGID. "This aligns perfectly with Qubz's expertise and deep understanding of marketers in Arabic-speaking countries. I am sure that the union of our assets will increase traffic, engagement, and revenue for our advertisers and publishing partners in the region," he adds.

"Qubz is very excited and proud to represent MGID in the MENA Region. We strive for innovation and together with MGID, we can master the market. Technology, along with experience, will be our ingredients to maximize the potential of the region."

About MGID

MGID is a pioneer in native advertising and offering a performance-driven platform for the real-time buying, selling, and management of native ads. MGID's global network services 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly.

The company's award-winning technology and performance-driven philosophy contribute to the consistent delivery of quality and highly relevant end-user experiences. This results in increased traffic, engagement, and revenue for its advertisers and publishing partners.

Founded in 2008, MGID's headquarters are in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Europe and throughout the APAC region.

For more information visit www.mgid.com.

About Qubz

Qubz is an ad-network expert in the MENA Region, we believe in innovation and excellence.

Our mission is to connect the right publishers and advertisers in order to increase publishers' revenue and advertisers' ROI focusing on performance.

Qubz helps publishers increase their revenue by using top-notch Native Ad Technology and following the numbers behind the website.

We focus on how local and international advertisers can reach the right audience in the MENA Region, with a focus on the Arabic-speaking countries.

For more information visit http://www.qubz.io .

