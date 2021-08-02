Quatrro Recognized by the IAOP® for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider focused on delivering technology-enabled finance and accounting and technology services, has been selected for the International Association of Outsourcing Professional's (IAOP) 2021 "Excellence in Strategic Partnerships" list for their outstanding client solutions and partnership. This recognition is a follow-up to Quatrro's recognition as a "Rising Star" in the IAOP Global Outsourcing list for 2021 earlier this year. The client solution in particular that has been recognized is for Chicago Child Care Society who partnered with Quatrro in early 2020 for assistance in navigating the complicated financial and compliance implications of merging with another not-for-profit organization. Quatrro acted as a true trusted partner to ensure a successful merger.

Acknowledging the recognition, CM Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Quatrro said, "We don't just want to be a BPO service provider to our clients, but a true partner that works with them to solve challenges and help them meet their growth goals – whatever they may be. We are delighted to be recognized by IAOP for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships because we feel that it accentuates our commitment and sheer dedication to give our clients more to go on in running their organization so that they can see further, scale smarter and stand stronger. We are truly honored to have been chosen by Chicago Child Care Society to be their partner on their journey in meeting their mission."

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The Excellence in Strategic Partnerships list recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in collaboration, innovation and outcomes focusing on the impact of the innovation involved and outcomes and resulting value that was achieved. "True collaboration is an essential component of any successful partnership," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants that are contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate Quatrro Business Support Services as a recipient of the 2021 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition."

About Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro")

Quatrro is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm to small, mid to large enterprises across industries that's changing the way companies think about finance and accounting and technology services. They provide world-class teams combined with highly personal service, and a portal that let you see and manage everything online. The trouble with most back-office outsourcing solutions is that they leave you with too many missing pieces – in the client experience, in the work delivered, in the reporting you receive, and more. With smarter systems and over 1,200 specialists in fields ranging from finance to technology services, Quatrro helps you see further, scale smarter and stand stronger. And that's why we consistently achieve very high customer, and employee, satisfaction ratings.

Quatrro. Get More to Go On.

For more information, visit www.quatrrobss.com

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit www.IAOP.org

