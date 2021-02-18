Quatrro Named to the IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100®

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider focused on delivering technology-enabled finance and accounting and technology services, has been recognized as a "Rising Star" in the International Association of Outsourcing Professional's (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100 list for 2021. The Global Outsourcing 100, is an annual ranking by IAOP of the world's best outsourcing service providers and serves as an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best outsourcing services providers.

Acknowledging the achievement, CM Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Quatrro said, "With the ever-changing business environment due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, Quatrro has seen an increase in the number of companies reaching out with an interest in Quatrro handling their back office so they can focus on the strategic aspects of their core business function in order to remain sustainable. We recognize that the decision to partner with an outsourcing partner is not always an easy one for a business to make, so we are proud to have been recognized by the IAOP as being among the best in the industry. We believe that the relationships we have with our customers are built on trust and this recognition validates that trust is well placed – this is what allows us to give our clients more to go on!"

The 2021 list was compiled based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. Four evaluation areas were taken into consideration: customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility. "Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

About Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro")

Quatrro is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm to small, mid to large enterprises across industries that's changing the way companies think about finance and accounting and technology services. They provide world-class teams combined with highly personal service, and a portal that let you see and manage everything online. The trouble with most back-office outsourcing solutions is that they leave you with too many missing pieces – in the client experience, in the work delivered, in the reporting you receive, and more. With smarter systems and over 900 specialists in fields ranging from finance to technology services, Quatrro helps you see further, scale smarter and stand stronger. And that's why we consistently achieve over 90% customer, and employee, satisfaction ratings. Quatrro. Get More to Go On.

For more information, visit www.quatrrobss.com

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

Media Contacts:

Quatrro:

Kristen Flasch

VP - Marketing & Sales Support

Quatrro Business Support Services

Kristen.Flasch@Quatrro.com

IAOP:

Kate Tulloch-Hammond

Director, Media & Communications

IAOP

+1.845.452.0600, ext. 122

kate.hammond@IAOP.org

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346997/Quatrro_Business_Support_Services_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services