Quatrro Expands Certifications and Achieves Microsoft's Gold Partner Status

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider focused on delivering technical support services and technology-enabled finance and accounting services, continues to invest in delivering services via highly trained and certified resources. Quatrro has not only obtained Microsoft Gold Competencies but also certified resources in MS100, MS500, AZ104, AZ300, AZ301, AZ500 and AZ900. Obtaining these certifications extends Quatrro's ability to service clients with deep expertise across the Microsoft stack of products and "as a service" offerings. Through continued investment in resources and achieving the highest certification for a Microsoft Partner – Gold level – across multiple competencies, Quatrro continues to increase market share.

As the technology sector is facing increasing pressure to meet their end-customer support requirements, they are looking for breakthrough solutions that can help them to meet those ever-changing needs while not significantly growing their overhead costs. "Our global support is channel friendly and offers distribution eco-system services across multiple technology solutions that are compliant and delivered 24/7. Our expansion of certifications, creates more velocity for the ecosystem to enhance capabilities, accelerate opportunities and assist in securing partners market share," said, Dilowe Barker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Business Development, Quatrro. Quatrro's Gold Partner certification, and its certified resources, allow them to better partner with those technology companies to help them meet the needs of their end-customers in both a reactive as well as proactive mode - eliminating the need for these companies to come up with the internal resources to meet the growing needs.

CM Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Quatrro said, "It is very important to us to achieve Microsoft Gold-certified Partner status and increase our number of Microsoft trained and certified team members. It shows all of our partners that we are dedicated to their success. Our value proposition is that we can help partners accelerate their go-to-market strategy without having to scale their own resources. Our continued investment in upgrading our competencies and infrastructure show our continued dedication to our customer's success. We want to be a partner that gives More to Go On!"

Quatrro's advanced technology, process transformation capabilities and expertise allows them to provide superior technology strategy and business transformation services to their clients, and remain competitive in a dynamic industry ecosystem.

About Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro")

Quatrro is a tech-enabled outsourcing firm to small, mid to large enterprises across industries that's changing the way companies think about technology strategy and finance and accounting. They provide world-class teams combined with highly personal service, and a portal that let you see and manage everything online. The trouble with most back-office outsourcing solutions is that they leave you with too many missing pieces – in the client experience, in the work delivered, in the reporting you receive, and more. With smarter systems and over 850 specialists in fields ranging from finance to IT support, Quatrro helps you see further, scale smarter and stand stronger. And that's why we consistently achieve over 90% customer, and employee, satisfaction ratings. Quatrro. Get More to Go On.

