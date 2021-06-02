Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires EAB Solutions in Chicago, IL

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro") Chairman and CEO, C M Sharma, announces the acquisition of Chicago, IL based Egger Accounting & Business Solutions, Inc. ("EAB"), one of the Not-for-Profit ("NFP") leaders in accounting and human resources service solutions for small and medium NFP organizations, with Quatrro's investment partners, VSS and Trivest Partners. With this acquisition, Quatrro will be a formidable player in accounting and human resources services for NFP organizations in the Chicagoland area.

This acquisition is part of Quatrro's strategy of providing not-for-profit clients with a one-stop solution for a broad array of services including CFO advisory services, accounting and finance, human resources and IT/technical support. "I see this acquisition as a vital part of our strategy to continue growing Quatrro's not-for-profit segment nationally. I am confident that this will play a catalytic role in setting the agenda of growing our company and building strategic capabilities that our current, and future clients, will greatly benefit from. We welcome Christopher Egger and Shanan Egger, extraordinaire CEO and Founder of EAB respectively along with their experienced and highly motivated team. Christopher and Shanan have tremendous backgrounds and are considered leaders in NFP accounting and HR services. Their collective commitment to NFP organizations spans more than 25 years as they have helped these groups realize their highest potential and impact more lives through strategic financial planning and smart technological solutions," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.

"Quattro's dedication to its not-for-profit customers is a testament to its foundational principles and we are excited to be partnering with the EAB team who share these same values. Our partnership with Quattro is indicative of the business development support that Trivest and VSS provide founder-owned businesses seeking inorganic growth opportunities," said Mario Masrieh, Vice President at Trivest Partners.

Following the acquisition, EAB plans to utilize Quatrro's demonstrated scalability and expertise to serve its customer base nationally. Christopher Egger, EAB's President and CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to join the Quatrro family. Given the alignment of both organizations' goals and direction, together, we will bring exceptional service and impactful change to not-for-profit organizations across the nation and deliver on our shared mission and vision of seeing further, scaling smarter, and standing stronger. I am honored to join Quatrro's management team and am looking forward to the many successes this partnership will bring."

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro):

Quatrro Business Support Services is a tech-enabled outsourcing firm that is changing the way companies think about finance, accounting and technology services. Our clients receive world-class teams combined with highly personal service, and a portal that lets them see and manage everything online. The trouble with most back-office outsourcing solutions is that they leave too many missing pieces – in the client experience, in the work delivered, in the reporting you receive, and more. With smarter systems and over 1,100 specialists in fields ranging from finance to IT support, Quatrro helps clients see further, scale smarter, and stand stronger. And that's why we consistently achieve over 96% customer satisfaction ratings. Quatrro. Get More To Go On™.

For more information, visit www.quatrrobss.com

About EAB Solutions (EAB):

Founded in 2011, EAB Solutions works to change the world by empowering and supporting impactful nonprofits through services that enhance financial effectiveness, support employment compliance, and create technology efficiencies. With a range of services that include nonprofit accounting, IT, HR, development, and software implementation, EAB Solutions partners with nonprofit educational organizations, health and human services, and arts and culture organizations across the Midwest.

To learn more, visit https://www.eabsolutions.net/.

About Trivest Partners LP (Trivest):

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 300 investments, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 18 firms recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top-50 founder-friendly private equity firms in both 2019 and 2020.

To learn more, visit https://www.trivest.com/.

About VSS Capital Partners (VSS):

VSS Capital Partners, a private investment firm, invests in the business services, healthcare, education and information industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through focused add-on acquisition programs. VSS makes privately negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring control or non-control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. VSS has over three decades of experience, made investments in 90 portfolio companies, with over 370 add-on acquisitions, and has managed nearly $3.5 billion in aggregate committed capital across 7 funds.

To learn more, visit http://www.vss.com.

Media Contacts:

Quatrro:

Kristen Flasch

VP - Marketing & Sales Support, Quatrro Business Support Services

Kristen.Flasch@Quatrro.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524228/QBSS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services