Quasar Medical Strengthens Global CDMO Platform with Acquisition of Nordson Medical's Galway and Tecate Facilities

This milestone enhances Quasar's global CDMO platform, broadening end-to-end capabilities and providing increased value for medical device OEMs and innovators.

GALWAY, Ireland, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar Medical, a global leader in manufacturing interventional and minimally invasive medical devices, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Nordson Corporation's (Nasdaq: NDSN) design & development contract manufacturing businesses in Galway, Ireland, and Tecate, Mexico.

Quasar's evolution into a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) marks a transformative step, offering customers concept-to-commercialization solutions worldwide. The company is expanding its workforce by nearly 200 employees, including expert development engineers and technicians, creating new opportunities for advancement.

"This strategic acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Quasar and the customers we serve," said Alex Wallstein, CEO of Quasar Medical. "By combining our manufacturing excellence with the world-class design, development, and assembly expertise of the Galway and Tecate teams, we are expanding our global reach, moving closer to our customers and creating a truly global CDMO platform. Together, we will partner with customers and suppliers earlier in the product lifecycle, delivering innovation, scalability, and speed to market at every stage."

With this acquisition, Quasar strengthens its global presence with two FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities situated in key MedTech regions—Europe and North America—improving customer proximity and access. Galway, Ireland, now serves as an innovation hub for design & development for extrusions, braiding, balloons, and complex catheters, providing advanced support in product design, prototyping, and clinical innovation. Tecate, Mexico, adds cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing capabilities, facilitating a smoother transition from development to commercialization.

"This is a pivotal milestone that positions Quasar as a strategic partner to our customers — not just a manufacturer," said Aviel Bohnik, COO of Quasar Medical. "With the addition of Galway and Tecate, we now offer a truly differentiated platform that combines upstream innovation, downstream scalability, and our unsurpassed ramp-up capabilities—accelerating time to market for our customers. These new sites strengthen our ability to deliver high-value solutions through vertical integration, customer collaboration, and operational excellence across key regions."

A Stronger Future for Customers

By expanding its regional reach and integrating Nordson Medical's design, development, and contract manufacturing capabilities into its global platform, Quasar can now provide a seamless, end-to-end solution for complex interventional devices, including:

Advanced product development and rapid prototyping in Galway

Design-for-manufacturing expertise, balloon catheter and shaft development, and comprehensive testing capabilities

Scalable manufacturing and assembly in Tecate, including molding, coating, packaging, and automated processes

The acquisition also greatly expands Quasar's cleanroom footprint, enhances deep technical expertise in extrusions, balloons, balloon catheters, braided shafts, and delivery systems, and creates more room for growth at both sites. Customers will benefit from regional access in North America and Europe, faster development, enhanced quality control, and more cost-effective manufacturing.

Quasar will collaborate closely with Nordson to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers, and suppliers.

About

Quasar Medical is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) delivering end-to-end solutions for interventional and minimally invasive medical devices. With 11 global facilities and over 4,300 employees across Asia, North America, and Europe, Quasar specializes in catheter systems, balloon technologies, micro-EM sensors, and complex assemblies, delivering cost-effective scalability and unmatched speed to market. Headquartered in Singapore, the company provides fully integrated device solutions spanning design, prototyping, and scalable manufacturing. Quasar operates under ISO 13485:2016 and cGMP standards, serving leading medical device OEMs and innovators worldwide. For more information, visit www.quasarmedical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739704/Quasar_Logo.jpg