Quartz Market to Garner $13.61 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in usage as grating for pounding glass, sandblasting, and cutting delicate stones and technological advancements drive the global quartz market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Quartz Market by Product (Quartz Surface & Tile, High-Purity Quartz, Quartz Glass, Quartz Crystal, Quartz Sand, and Other) and End-User Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Solar, Buildings & Construction, Medical, Optics & Telecommunication, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global quartz industry generated $8.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $13.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in usage as grating for pounding glass, sandblasting, and cutting delicate stones and technological advancements drive the global quartz market. However, the expensive nature of quartz hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in usage as oscillators in watches & radios and rise in research and development activities present new pathways in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6100

The quartz surface and tile segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on product, the quartz surface and tile segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global quartz market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in usage of quartz for creating building surfaces and as a substitute of granite and marble for its cost-effectiveness. However, the high-purity quartz segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in usage in semiconductor, solar, fiber optics, and lighting applications.

The electronics and semiconductor segment to maintain its lead position by 2026

Based on application, the electronics and semiconductor segment held the highest market share of the global quartz market, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the building and construction segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in construction activities and usage of quartz in stonework dividers.

North America to lead during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global quartz market in 2018, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for electronics and rise in installations of PV solar cells. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to presence of key players and growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6100

Leading market players

Baba Quartz

QQE

Momentive

Saint-Gobain

Creswick Quartz

Quartz Corporation

High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd.

DuPont

Caeserstone

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 –2025



Synthetic Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Glufosinate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research