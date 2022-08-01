Quartz Crystal Market worth $8.83 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.8%: TMR Study

Abundant utilization in consumer electronics to drive enormous revenue gains to players in quartz crystal market; massive demand for quartz crystal resonators in overall electronics industry presents lucrative avenue

Widespread use of oscillators and filters in electronic designs spurring growth prospects from IT and telecom industries; firms to tap into ample opportunities in Asia Pacific market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Variety of forms of products in the quartz crystal market particularly find use as resonators for filters and oscillators, particularly in electronic designs where high performance is required. A recent quartz crystal market analysis underscored the trend that firms are keenly capitalizing on the applications of quartz crystals in the telecom sector. The quartz crystal market size was pegged at US$ 4.69 Bn in 2021.

A comprehensive scrutiny of quartz crystal market trends indicate that firms have gained sizable revenues from use of products in wide range of RF circuit design applications. Massive demand for high-performance oscillators and filters in radio & communication systems, microprocessors and controllers in several industries has expanded the revenue potential. Of note, the use of products in end-use industries such as telecom, IT, automotive, and healthcare will generate massive lucrative opportunity during the forecast period.

The study on the quartz crystal market statistics found that crystal oscillators are widely utilized in digital integrated circuits. Stridently, this stemmed from massive utilization of crystal oscillators in timekeeping devices, test and measurement equipment, and electronic circuits.

Key Findings of Quartz Crystal Market Study

Demand for Resonators in Electronic Designs Underpins Colossal Opportunities: Abundant use of quartz crystal resonators in the electronics industry has spurred the revenue prospects for manufacturers. They are extensively utilized in quartz crystal oscillators and crystal filters. The use is rising in electronic circuit designs, notably in numerous RF circuit design applications. Of note, crystal oscillators have emerged as a versatile resonator for wide range of electronic systems, whereby their massive utilization offer enormous revenue potential for firms in the quartz crystal market.

Rise in utilization of quartz crystals in wide spectrum of consumer and commercial electronics applications is generating massive revenue streams for firms. Sophisticated filters and oscillators are able to meet demanding requirements of stability and performance for many circuit designs, thereby generating vast profitable avenues. Their use in demanding RF circuit designs will open up lucrative avenues in quartz crystal market. Firms Capturing Substantial Prospects in Prevalent Use of AT Cut Crystals for Electronic Instruments: AT cut segment held highest quartz crystal market share in 2021. Preference of this type of cut for the quart crystal is due to the suitability in host of applications where oscillators run in the range of 500 kHz to around 300 MHz.

Quartz Crystal Market: Key Drivers

Quartz crystals have gained immense popularity among electronics manufacturers for their use in remarkably stable, high-performance resonators. Several useful and especially a few unique characteristics of quartz, notable of which include piezoelectric effect, drive commercial interest in quartz crystals.

Lower cost of manufacture pivots a key value proposition for the expansion of the quartz crystal market. Of note, rapid strides in electronics communication technology, especially 5G, will expand the frontiers for new revenue streams for market players.

Quartz Crystal Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America holds a prominent share of the global quartz crystal market in 2021. The revenue growth has been fuelled by the rise in demand for the products in multiple industries.

holds a prominent share of the global quartz crystal market in 2021. The revenue growth has been fuelled by the rise in demand for the products in multiple industries. Asia Pacific held a major market share in the same year. Sizable opportunities in the regional market stem from the utilization of products in the consumer electronics manufacturing in China and Japan . Firms are finding long-term growth opportunities in the regional market, and they are geared toward tapping into those through launching technologically advanced crystals.

Quartz Crystal Market: Key Players

The competition landscape is mainly characterized by the presence of relatively few large-scale vendors controlling a majority stake in the quartz crystal market. Some of the key players in the market are TXC Corporation, SiTime Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Micro Crystal AG, KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation, DK Photonics, Diodes Incorporated, ACTE A/S, and Abracon.

Quartz Crystal Market Segmentation

Frequency

KHz



MHz

Crystal Cut

AT Cut



BT Cut



SC Cut



Others (FC, AK, CT etc.)

Application

Automotive MCU



In-Vehicle Infotainment System



Communication and Test Equipment



Lighting Fixtures



HDDs / SSDs



Wearables



Others (Bluetooth Devices, Portable / Handheld PCs, etc.)

End-use Industry

IT & Telecommunication



Consumer Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Automotive



Industrial



Others

Regions Covered

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

The U.K.

Germany

France

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

