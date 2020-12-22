Quark Expeditions launches industry’s most rigorous and guest-empowered COVID travel policy in time for 2021 Sailing Season

"We've spared no expense or effort in developing our S.A.F.E. COVID Policy," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "This all-encompassing policy not only safeguards the traveler's health against COVID-19 and secures their dollar investment – offering a level of protection and money-back guarantee unparalleled in the competitive travel market – it ensures every guest enjoys their polar experience to the fullest, without compromise. Never has there been a better time to visit the Polar Regions."

S.A.F.E. COVID Policy stands for:

State-of-the-art Testing & Health Protocols – Quark Expeditions' cutting-edge testing system is capable of providing 100% detection (even when guests are pre-symptomatic) with results available in 30 minutes. Staff are able to test all passengers within two hours. In addition, Quark Expeditions has rigorously enhanced all sanitization procedures.

Anytime Cancellation & Rebooking – This best-in-class cancellation and rebooking policy allows travelers to rebook right up to a month before the voyage. If a COVID-related reason keeps them from traveling, they're covered right up until the day of departure with flexible rebooking options.

Free from Crowds in the Polar Regions – Natural social distancing is part of life in the remote, wide-open and sparsely-populated Polar Regions—making the Arctic and Antarctic the best places to be at a time when location matters most. Guests can take comfort knowing that for the duration of their expedition, they are only interacting with their fellow pre-screened passengers and Quark Expeditions staff.

Experience will not be Compromised – Quark Expeditions is known for offering guests extraordinary off-ship excursions. Our guests will continue to have every opportunity to experience the glaciers, fjords, and wildlife from our Zodiacs and during on-shore excursions. Our "hands, face & space" principles will be adapted to shipboard life.

"Quark Expeditions has always put our travelers first," said White. "This truly is the best time for guests to discover or rediscover the Polar Regions. We want our guests to feel confident their money is safe, their health is in the best, most qualified hands, and that their expedition experience will surpass their wildest expectations."

Added Malcolm Ellis, Senior Vice-President, Operations, "Our guests' return to exploring should be exhilarating and worry free, and with our S.A.F.E. COVID Policy in place, it will be just that."

The Quark Expeditions S.A.F.E. COVID Policy is effective immediately and applies to all upcoming sailings. For further information visit quarkexpeditions.com/policy/safe-covid-policy

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers, it offers travelers unparalleled access to the most remote places on Earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, the onboard program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. www.quarkexpeditions.com

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

