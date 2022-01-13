Quark Expeditions Kicks off Wave Season with Gift Card Incentive for Travel Advisors

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the Leader in Polar Adventures, has unveiled a Gift Card incentive for graduates of its PolarPro sales training program. Eligible travel advisors who sign up and graduate from the dynamic sales training program between January 1 and March 31, 2022, can submit a request to earn a $250 Gift Card (or local equivalent) on their first booking with Quark Expeditions within 90 days of graduation. Eligible travel advisors who make their first booking after March 31, within 90 days of graduation, will earn a $100 USD Gift Card (or local equivalent).

"Travel advisors have always been our trusted partners," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "We believe in working hand-in-hand with members of the travel trade and to supply them with the best tools necessary to set them up for success. That's why we created our PolarPro platform. And now we've added the incentive of Gift Cards for eligible travel advisors who, upon graduating from the PolarPro program, sell their first Quark Expeditions voyage."

Features of Quark Expeditions PolarPro include:

Dynamic learning modules that take only minutes (8-15) to complete

Customized modules, geared specifically to travel advisors, including such topics as "Why travel with Quark Expeditions," "Best time to visit the Polar Regions" and "Itinerary Overviews"

Cross-device functionality (on personal computer, tablet or smart phone) that enables advisors to learn on the go wherever they are

Marketing resources to engage travel advisor's audience

Detailed answers to all clients' logistical questions to help travel advisors close the sale

PolarPro Expert badge upon completion

And, for a limited time only, Travel Advisors can earn at $250 Gift Card on their first sale!

Learn more about Quark Expeditions' PolarPro Program.



About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465074/Quark_Expeditions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quark Expeditions