Quark Expeditions' Guests to Become Part of Polar History on the Inaugural Voyage of Ultramarine

" Ultramarine is more than a new ship. It will be an unrivalled operational base for polar adventures," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "And after five years of dedicated work and considerable financial resources, we wanted the maiden voyage of this game-changing ship to be incredibly special. What our guests will experience in our Total Solar Eclipse voyage (November 25 to December 14) can never be recreated in this lifetime. Not only will they witness the Total Solar Eclipse in Antarctica—and with the world's top three eclipse experts onboard—but they'll do so on the inaugural voyage of Ultramarine , which, with its two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs and the most robust portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, totally changes the way travelers can explore the Polar Regions. This one-of-a-kind voyage is an opportunity for our guests be part of polar history in the making."

A combination of factors mean this Total Solar Eclipse voyage—with its unique guest experiences—can never be recreated in future:

This rare Total Eclipse in Antarctica won't happen again until the year 2039: In 2003, Quark Expeditions became the very first operator to enable travelers to witness a solar eclipse in Antarctica . After December 4, 2021 , there won't be a Total Eclipse in Antarctica until 2039. Plus, on this trip you'll also get to explore the remote Falkland Islands and the hard-to-reach South Georgia in addition to Antarctica .

: Only once in our lifetime! As the very first guests to travel on , you'll be among the first ever humans to fly over the Antarctic landscape on one of 's two twin-engine helicopters. You'll also be the first to explore remote, hard-to-reach parts of the Antarctic on s 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs—visiting polar destinations few humans have ever set foot or cast their eyes! Three of the world's leading eclipse experts will be onboard to make the voyage even more memorable: Award-winning National Geographic night-sky photographer Babak Tafreshi and retired NASA scientist Fred Espenak—both of whom were on our 2003 Antarctic eclipse voyage—reunite with some of the same crew, and are joined by "American Eclipse" author David Baron .

Learn more about Solar Eclipse 2021: Totality in Antarctica, with South Georgia and Falkland Islands on the inaugural voyage of Ultramarine.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

