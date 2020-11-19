Quark Expeditions Announces its 2-for-1 Black Friday Sale on Arctic and Antarctic Voyages

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has announced its Black Friday Sale featuring 2-for-1 limited-time deals on Premium cabins on select voyages in the Arctic 2021 and Antarctic 2021.22 sailing seasons, plus up to 25% off Standard cabins.

"This incredible discount means a guest and their companion can enjoy a polar expedition for the price of one—with their money 100% protected," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "This limited time offer is ideal for those who've dreamt about immersing themselves in the rugged beauty of the remote Polar Regions."

The discounted voyages included in the Black Friday Sale (November 23 to 30) include:

Arctic 2021

Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief

Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief, Ocean Adventurer

Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic

Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air

Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin

Three Arctic Islands: Spitsbergen, Greenland and Iceland

Antarctic 2021.22

South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari

Celebrating Shackleton: Journey from Antarctica to South Georgia

Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine

"What makes these discounts especially inviting," said Lennartz, "is that two of our newest ships are included in our Black Friday sale. Ultramarine, with its two helicopters, 20 fast-launching Zodiacs, advanced sustainability systems, superior onboard amenities and the largest portfolio adventure options in the industry, is a game-changer in polar travel. Also included is our luxury ship World Explorer—the only ship in the world with a l'Occitane Spa."

Quark Expeditions' enhanced Book with Confidence Guarantee is a first for the industry. Quark Expeditions has created an industry-leading cancellation and rebook policy whereby guests are covered throughout their entire journey from "Booking to Boarding," providing guests with 100% risk-free cancellation and flexibility options. In addition, Quark Expeditions has assembled a multi-functional taskforce of physicians and polar experts to develop the most comprehensive health and safety plan in the industry, based on four pillars of Health and Safety: Clean Ships, Healthy Passengers, Healthy Crew and a Healthy Expedition Experience.

Learn more about Quark Expeditions' Black Friday Sale which runs November 23 to 30.

Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has been exploring the Polar Regions since 1991. Quark Expeditions is a member of the Travelopia Group, the world's largest collection of travel brands exclusively focused on specialist travel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338994/Quark_Expeditions_Black_Friday_Sale.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465074/Quark_Expeditions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quark Expeditions

Related Links

https://www.quarkexpeditions.com

