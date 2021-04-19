Quarantine Measures Reiterate the Importance of Effective Web Based Communication

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several sectors in the technology industry have grown in demand during the pandemic. In particular, for video-streaming services and online video content in general, the pandemic crisis had presented an opportunity. Besides the spike in entertainment consumption, video communication through the internet is now more relevant than ever before. As such, both work and education now heavily depend on online video conferences, video meetings, recorded lectures or tutorials as well as live lessons. Additionally, as a result of social distancing and quarantine measures, video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and WebEx are now at peek popularity. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM)

The adoption of video streaming technology has influenced many industries, including education, and even healthcare. Video streaming technology as a part of healthcare structure has turned out to be the much-needed solution for healthcare providers, who often need to quickly deliver medical expertise to their patients. During the pandemic, it has become more of a challenge, and live streaming supports instant video delivery across the globe. It has also helped the medical community stay updated with the latest procedures and training in real time. According to Muvi, which presents an enterprise SaaS platform that offers an end-to-end solution for launching White Label OTT Multi-Screen Video & Audio Streaming Platform, video streaming technology is now being used by many medical institutes and organizations to deliver healthcare in rural areas. Patients can even choose to have a virtual doctor consultation rather than physically paying a visit to a hospital or clinic.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) just announced breaking news that, "it has entered into a strategic partnership with Jiada Hexin (Beijing) Science and Technology Ltd. ("Jiada Hexin"), an online-to-offline (O2O) aesthetic medicine platform. The two companies will launch a live streaming aesthetic medicine platform that uses Scienjoy's proprietary technologies to bring together customers, live streaming broadcasters and aesthetic medicine institutions.

In China trusted live streaming influencers are helping consumers navigate the new and complex world of aesthetic medicine. At the same time, institutions are increasingly moving online to places like Jiada Hexin's O2O platform to connect efficiently with consumers, while consumers seek out these platforms to keep up to date with new aesthetic treatments. Online and live stream influencers have become a key part of aesthetic medicine marketing, offering personal experience sharing that has demystified the process, increased transparency and ultimately helped consumers make more informed decisions. According to the 2021 "China Aesthetic Medicine Market Outlook Report" jointly released by Deloitte and Meituan, China's aesthetic medicine market already reached RMB197.5 billion in 2020 and by 2023 is expected to exceed RMB300 billion. Backed by growing consumer acceptance and low market penetration, the sector presents outsized opportunities for growth.

Scienjoy and Jiada Hexin's joint aesthetic medicine platform will combine Jiada Hexin's existing network of over 200 certified institutions with Scienjoy's pool of over 300,000 seasoned live streaming broadcasters. The majority of Scienjoy's broadcasters fit the core aesthetic medicine demographic: women in their 20s and 30s with disposable income who are interested in maintaining a healthy and young appearance. This new platform will allow existing live streaming broadcasters to engage with viewers and attract new beauty broadcasters. In 2019, Scienjoy began incubating medical aesthetics-related initiatives to test popularity with broadcasters and existing users. The current iteration, the LikeMei Mini Program launched in November last year, has been integrated and tested on Scienjoy's platforms and shown strong positive user feedback.

On the technical and feature side, the new aesthetic medicine platform will use Scienjoy's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) image analysis and augmented reality (AR) technology to help interested customers explore treatment options. AI has become a core component of Scienjoy's business, with proprietary AI technology a key pillar of its live streaming platforms and an area of continued research and development. When users upload photos or videos to the platform, Scienjoy's AI image analysis will accurately identify areas for attention, suggest different treatment options to the user and provide before and after image comparisons. The AI-generated "after" image will let early-stage potential customers explore and learn about their options before they are ready to contact a treatment provider. Combined with live streaming broadcaster personal experience sharing, and the ability of users to talk with aesthetic medicine professionals directly on the platform, AI technology helps to provide a well-rounded experience for users to explore and learn. These AI and broadcaster tools will help users to learn about the options and outcomes even before they connect with one of the over 200 aesthetic medicine institutions in Jiada Hexin's network.

'We believe that with a combination of Scienjoy's proprietary technologies, talented broadcasters and Jiada Hexin's O2O aesthetic medicine experience, our strategic cooperation will create value for both sides,' commented Victor He, chairman and CEO of Scienjoy. 'This partnership demonstrates how Scienjoy continues to look for new applications for our proprietary technology to generate growth and expand our industry reach.'"

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced back in October its new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is now available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants. This feature is available immediately as a technical preview, meaning that the company is proactively soliciting feedback from users for the next 30 days. E2EE is available on Zoom desktop client version 5.4.0 for Mac and PC, the Zoom Android app, and Zoom Rooms, with the Zoom iOS app pending Apple App Store approval. "We're very proud to bring Zoom's new end-to-end encryption to Zoom users globally today," said Zoom CISO Jason Lee. "This has been a highly requested feature from our customers, and we're excited to make this a reality. Kudos to our encryption team who joined us from Keybase in May and developed this impressive security feature within just six months."

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) announced back in November that it will deliver an expanded portfolio of 10 new professional online short courses in Health and Wellness, Leadership and Management, Digital Transformation in Healthcare, and Innovation and Research developed by the Stanford Center for Health Education (SCHE). These courses will be available to global learners through GetSmarter, 2U's short course brand. The need for high-quality, accessible health education is especially relevant in today's environment as developments in the health and wellness space occur at an increasingly rapid pace and as COVID-19 places new demands on healthcare professionals across disciplines. For over a decade, 2U has collaborated with non-profit universities to provide learners, regardless of geography, with rigorous, relevant, and engaging online learning opportunities in fast-growing healthcare fields.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. The company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2020. "As virtual care shifted to become a consumer expectation in 2020, Teladoc Health not only met the rapidly growing demand, but we transformed our company to define a new category of whole-person virtual care," said Jason Gorevic, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health. "By accelerating our mission to transform the health care experience, we exceeded our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 expectations and see strong momentum across our global business in 2021 as the market embraces the breadth and depth of our unique capabilities."

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) announced back in February financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2020. Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical. "We have continued to see our human-centered and technology-powered model deliver impacts at scale--expanding to serve 549,000 members and more than 8,000 employer clients, and enabling more than 5 million digital and in-person interactions during 2020. Our continued momentum is further reflected in our financial results, with full year 2020 net revenue of $380 million up 38% year-over-year." One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click.

