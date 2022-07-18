Quantum Machines selected to build Israel's national quantum computing center

The center will be the first to house multiple types of QPU systems under one roof, positioning it as a hotbed for innovation and ensuring compatibility with future quantum technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development and implementation of quantum computers, announced today that it has been selected by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) to lead the establishment of the Israel Quantum Computing Center. The center is part of the Israel National Quantum Initiative (INQI) and will host Israel's first fully functioning quantum computer that is available to the commercial and research communities. Quantum Machines will lead the establishment of the center together with a consortium of top Israeli and international companies at the forefront of quantum computing globally.

Quantum computers capable of general-purpose quantum computations will revolutionize a broad range of industries. Governments around the world view the development of domestic quantum capabilities as a matter of strategic national interest. China reportedly invested $10B in its national quantum initiative and the US announced a $1.2B national initiative in 2018. The Israel National Quantum Initiative was launched in 2018, and in February, it was announced that the 1.25B NIS initiative would fund the development of Israel's first quantum computer.

Quantum Machines' Quantum Orchestration Platform will be at the heart of the INQI quantum computer, providing a high degree of flexibility, extensibility and scalability. The platform will enable the use of a variety of qubit technologies, while a component-based approach will allow for parts of the system to be upgraded to future quantum technologies. This strategy will ensure that the quantum computer remains at the cutting edge as quantum technology continues to advance. The quantum computer will also feature integration with High-Performance Computing (HPC) and an innovation testbed for fostering the development of novel quantum technologies.

"We look forward to working with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) to lead the development of the country's first fully functioning quantum computing center," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "The open architecture approach that Quantum Machines and our world-leading partners in the consortium enable, will ensure compatibility with the quantum technologies of the future. This will allow the center's quantum computer to scale from tens of qubits today, to hundreds and thousands of qubits in the next few years. Our goal is to give Israeli companies access to the most advanced quantum technologies and services so that they can develop deep quantum expertise across industry and academia. This expertise will allow Israeli companies across a broad range of sectors and industries to gain a leading global position."

About The Consortium

Quantum Machines is leading a group of companies in developing the Israel Quantum Computing Center, as well as providing its cutting-edge quantum control platform for the center's quantum computer. Other consortium partners include:

Elbit Systems is a strategic partner in this project and will be part of the center's advisory board. Elbit will lead the design of quantum applications for the government sector and assign dedicated teams to advance their development.

QuantWare will provide its superconducting Quantum Processing Units (QPUs)

ORCA Computing will provide its scalable quantum photonics computing system

ColdQuanta will provide its cold atoms based quantum computing system

ParTec will provide a High-Performance Computing (HPC) platform and provide services for the integration of HPC and quantum computing

Classiq and Super.tech will provide their state-of-the-art software application layer capabilities, including quantum software development tools and benchmarking software for all of the center's platforms.

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the path towards the new age of quantum computing. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale into the thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

