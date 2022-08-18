Quantum Cryptography Market size worth $ 476.83 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 18.67% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market is expected to increase due to rising cyber-attacks during the digitalization era, rising need for next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and development of next-generation wireless network technologies.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Quantum Cryptography Market" By Service (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration), By Security Type (Network Security, and Application Security), By Vertical (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Quantum Cryptography Market size was valued at USD 102.34 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 476.83 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6854

Browse in-depth TOC on "Quantum Cryptography Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Overview

Digitization is delivering with it a slew of recent potentialities for optimizing systems and operations across a large variety of market end-users. The growing variety of devices is intensifying the present issues related to cyber risk management. Additionally, law-breaking is on the increase in several elements of the planet, and golf stroke pressure is on the market and end-users to decide on solutions. As a result, businesses and governments are financed by the large-scale development and preparation of those solutions so as to cut back the frequency of cyber-attacks. Rising demand for next-generation security solutions to shield confidential knowledge is predicted to profit existing and new vendors and repair suppliers within the Quantum Cryptography Market, who is going to be ready to create important profits shortly by providing effective quantum cryptography solutions and services.

The demand for these security solutions is increasing across varied government entities and therefore the BFSI trade. The key reason is that their demand to shield their transactions is growing. Businesses are more and more transitioning to a web model, and as a result, their daily transactions are increasing. moreover, large-scale use of quantum cryptography technologies is needed to keep up these transactions verified and secure. several monetary solutions are gaining traction by providing online banking to their customers, which can increase demand for such solutions in current and future transactions.

Key Developments

In January 2020 , Qubitekk has purchased Quantum Key Distribution from QinetiQ to expand its offering. This portfolio will include 57 patent applications from 17 different patent families.

, Qubitekk has purchased Quantum Key Distribution from QinetiQ to expand its offering. This portfolio will include 57 patent applications from 17 different patent families. In May 2019 , QuintessenceLabs and RSA Data Protection Manager software (DPM) clients will now be able to obtain extended support beyond the RSA DPM. QuintessenceLabs will deliver enterprise-class support, Service Level Objectives, and product quality on par with RSA. Customers holding an RSA DPM maintenance contract can renew it directly with QuintessenceLabs to get long-term DPM support.

, QuintessenceLabs and RSA Data Protection Manager software (DPM) clients will now be able to obtain extended support beyond the RSA DPM. QuintessenceLabs will deliver enterprise-class support, Service Level Objectives, and product quality on par with RSA. Customers holding an RSA DPM maintenance contract can renew it directly with QuintessenceLabs to get long-term DPM support. In December 2019 , ID Quantique has launched a new solution called Cerberis3 Quantum Key Distribution System for network configuration. It will aid in the configuration of point-to-point networks.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Quintessencelabs, Crypta Labs, Qasky, Qubitekk, Isara and Post-Quantum, Quantumctek, Magiq Technologies, Nucrypt, Quantum Xchange.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Quantum Cryptography Market On the basis of Service, Security Type, Vertical, and Geography.

Quantum Cryptography Market, By Service

Consulting and Advisory



Deployment and Integration



Support and Maintenance

Quantum Cryptography Market, By Security Type

Network Security



Application Security

Quantum Cryptography Market, By Vertical

Government and Defense



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail



Healthcare



Automotive



Others

Quantum Cryptography Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market By Application (Network Security, Application Security, and Database Encryption), By Industry (Government and Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet security Market By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Authentication, Cryptography, Access Control Technology), By Application (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Education), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cybersecurity Market By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Service Type (Infrastructure Protection, Wireless security), By Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Medium Businesses), By Application (Government, IT and Telecommunications), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Quantum Cryptography Consumption Market By Product Type (Table Pros, Table Cons), By Application (Financial, Government, Military & Defense, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 4 Cybersecurity Companies putting firewall between confidential data and malware

Visualize Quantum Cryptography Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research