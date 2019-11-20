Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) Market Worth US$ 422 Million by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) Market is projected to grow from US$ 355 Million in 2019 to US$ 422 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Increasing the use of quantum cascade lasers in gas sensing and chemical detection applications and growing demand for quantum cascade lasers in healthcare applications are the key factors driving the growth of the quantum cascade laser market.

"The QCL market for Distributed feedback fabrication technology to hold the largest market size during the forecast period"

The market for distributed feedback fabrication technology is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Distributed feedback (DFB) QCLs are the most widely used QCLs. These are single-mode QCLs and can be operated in both; continuous wave mode and pulsed mode. In this type, the single-mode operation can be achieved even at higher operating currents.

"The Industrial End Use is expected to hold the largest share of the quantum cascade laser market in 2019"

The industrial end-user is expected to hold the largest quantum cascade laser market share in 2019. The most important applications of QCLs are gas sensing and measurement. It is essential to detect various gases and measure their concentration in industrial processes to ensure the safety of the facility, equipment, and personnel. Recent advancements in QCLs make them a preferable non-cryogenic source for real-time spectroscopic monitoring.

"North America to dominate the quantum cascade laser market in 2019"

North America would dominate the QCL market in 2019. The increasing research and development (R&D) in the field of quantum cascade lasers in terms of new and improved technologies and the growing need for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the North American market. The growing R&D at both academic and industrial levels is broadening the application areas of quantum cascade lasers in different industries such as healthcare, telecommunication, and military & defense, especially in North America.

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1=55%, Tier 2=20%, and Tier 3 =25%

By Designation: C-level Executives=75% and Directors=25%,

By Region: North America =10%, Europe =20%,APAC=40%, and RoW =30%

