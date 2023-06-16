Quantiphi Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake, Furthering Data Driven Decision Making with AI Innovations

Quantiphi and Snowflake collaborate at scale to fuel the mission of continued growth in 2023 by empowering businesses to enable data transformation by mobilizing data seamlessly, executing diverse analytic workloads, and accelerating data-driven decision-making.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced that it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As an Elite tier partner, Quantiphi can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

In the last few years, Quantiphi expanded its Snowflake operations globally, drove wider customer adoption, and delivered developments and innovations that enabled customers to maximize and mobilize their data using the Snowflake Data Cloud. As an Elite partner, Quantiphi will continue to build momentum and expand its offerings on Snowflake, specifically with capabilities using Snowpark, Snowflake's libraries and runtimes to securely deploy and process non-SQL code such as Python. Quantiphi's partnership with Snowflake and expertise in Snowpark will enable clients to garner greater value from their data investments using Machine Learning and AI to drive real business outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an Elite partner of Snowflake," said Bhaskar Kalita, Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance and Executive Sponsor, Snowflake Alliance at Quantiphi. "This tier up reflects our unwavering dedication to helping our clients harness the power of Snowflake's cutting-edge technology. As an Elite partner, Quantiphi will continue to work closely with Snowflake to explore new opportunities, provide comprehensive support, and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving data landscape."

"Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results and driving our clients' success through our expertise of the Snowflake Data Cloud and our proficiency in leveraging Snowpark's capabilities. We are particularly excited about the integration of Snowpark, as it opens up new possibilities for our clients to accelerate AI-powered innovation and gain valuable insights from their data" said Pronoy Roy who leads the Snowflake alliance for Quantiphi.

Quantiphi's Snowflake alliance is supported by a dedicated team of over 115+ SnowPro Core, Advanced Architect, and Snowflake Sales certified professionals. The large pool of certified Snowflake experts have worked on over ten wins in the last six months and have actively collaborated with the Snowflake team to help customers thrive in a data-intensive, highly regulated, and competitive environment. Last year, Quantiphi was also present at the biggest data cloud event - Snowflake Summit in Vegas, Snowflake's Data Cloud World Tour in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi locations to meet and help enterprise customers unlock new ways to tackle the most critical data initiatives.

"At Snowflake, we are committed to building a vibrant ecosystem of partners who share our vision of transforming the way businesses use data. Snowflake's partnership with Quantiphi has been instrumental in helping our joint customers realize the full potential of our platform.

As leading enterprises across the world take AI mainstream- in order to solve complex business challenges, we are excited about our partnership with Quantiphi, with their deep data and AI skills.

We congratulate Quantiphi on achieving Elite partnership status and look forward to leveraging their deep expertise in AI/ML, data engineering, and analytics to drive innovation and value for our customers," said Dhiraj Narang, Director, Partnerships, Snowflake India.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com

