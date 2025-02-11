Quantinuum's "Reimei" Quantum Computer Now Fully Operational at RIKEN, Ushering in a New Era of Hybrid Quantum High-Performance Computing

Quantinuum's "Reimei" quantum computer installed at RIKEN's world-class facility will accelerate scientific progress of quantum computing across physics, chemistry, and other applications

TOKYO, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, and RIKEN, Japan's largest comprehensive research institution, today announced the successful on-premise installation of Quantinuum's "Reimei" quantum computer at RIKEN's Wako campus in Saitama, Japan. RIKEN has designed, prepared, and delivered a world-class facility for the trapped-ion quantum computer, which will enable generations of high-performance quantum systems.

Quantinuum's System Model H1 Trapped-Ion Quantum Computer

This state-of-the-art machine is now fully operational, ushering in a new era of discovery and innovation. With its installation at RIKEN's world-class facility, Japanese researchers now have direct, on-site access to Quantinuum's cutting-edge quantum computing technology, renowned for being the highest performing systems in the world. Quantinuum's hardware stands out as the only available system using a unique architecture that physically moves qubits, unlocking new tools and possibilities unavailable on other platforms. The exceptional performance and consistency of the system are supported by the stability of the facility's world-class environment, which is designed, built, and maintained to maximize the capabilities of Quantinuum's quantum computers.

Named "Reimei," which translates into "dawn" in Japanese, this powerful quantum computer symbolizes the incredible potential of quantum technology and integrated hybrid computational platforms. The trapped-ion quantum computer by Quantinuum will work in harmony with RIKEN's famed Japanese flagship supercomputer Fugaku, creating a cutting-edge quantum-HPC hybrid platform designed to tackle computations that surpasses the capabilities of traditional supercomputers—an exciting leap forward for scientific research.

This groundbreaking installation is part of an ambitious project commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), a national research and development entity under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Dr. Mitsuhisa Sato, Division Director of the Quantum-HPC Hybrid Platform Division, RIKEN Center for Computational Science, said: "Reimei's high-fidelity qubits and all-to-all connectivity will significantly enhance the research possibilities of our quantum-HPC hybrid platform. We are thrilled to explore new frontiers in scientific research on quantum-HPC hybrid applications by using the Quantinuum system with our Fugaku."

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum, emphasized the significance of this milestone: "This installation represents a pivotal moment for our global strategy, marking the first on-site deployment of our quantum technology outside the U.S. We are eager to collaborate with RIKEN's exceptional researchers, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving unprecedented scientific breakthroughs."

About RIKEN

RIKEN, a National Research and Development Agency, is Japan's largest comprehensive research institution renowned for high-quality research in a diverse range of scientific disciplines. Founded in 1917, initially as a private research foundation, RIKEN has grown rapidly in size and scope, today encompassing a network of world-class research centers and institutes across Japan.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world's largest and leading integrated quantum company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum's technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With over 500 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

For more information, please visit the website at www.quantinuum.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617767/Quantinuum.jpg