Quantinuum Signs MOU with Mitsubishi Electric to Launch Strategic Quantum Computing Partnership

Companies aim to explore advanced industrial engineering and design applications leveraging Quantinuum's high-fidelity quantum computing platform

TOKYO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing company, announced today that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a recognized global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of electrical and electronic equipment and systems, to establish a framework for a strategic partnership aiming at accelerating the development of quantum computing applications for advanced industrial engineering and design.

The agreement creates a foundation for the companies to jointly identify high-impact industrial use cases and explore quantum and hybrid quantum-classical approaches for next-generation engineering workflows. Expected initial areas of focus include computer-aided engineering (CAE), such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and broader simulation and design applications utilizing logical qubit operations on Quantinuum's quantum platform.

"We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric as we work toward meaningful quantum utility to industrial engineering," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. "By combining Quantinuum's leading quantum computing capabilities with Mitsubishi Electric's deep engineering expertise, we aim to address some of the world's most complex design and simulation challenges."

Under the envisaged partnership, Quantinuum would provide Mitsubishi Electric with access to its high-fidelity trapped-ion quantum systems and expert consultation on quantum algorithm development. Mitsubishi Electric would contribute domain expertise in electromagnetic field analysis, structural analysis, and thermal fluid simulation across a wide range of industrial applications such as factory automation, energy and public utilities, air conditioning, and building systems.

"We are delighted to initiate discussions with Quantinuum to advance a strategic quantum computing partnership under this MOU," said Mikio Takabayashi, Senior General Manager, Information Technology R&D Center of Mitsubishi Electric. "By integrating manufacturing expertise with digital insights, we aim to evaluate the feasibility and potential applications of quantum technologies in industrial engineering, while generating new ideas and exploring use cases that have the potential to contribute to society and the environment."

The MOU reflects a shared recognition that near-term engagement with quantum computing may create long-term strategic advantages as the technology continues its advance toward commercial adoption. The companies believe that organizations that act early will be better positioned to help shape use cases, build proprietary expertise and secure intellectual property rights, and help secure access to emerging quantum infrastructure and amid growing demand.

Through the MOU, the companies will evaluate opportunities for future collaboration that have the potential to accelerate technological innovation and create sustained value for global industry.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[1] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets.

The company has a global workforce of approximately 700 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team hold PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Guided by its corporate philosophy, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) places sustainability at the core of its operations and values stakeholder trust—encompassing society, customers, shareholders and employees. In pursuing profitability, capital efficiency and growth, Mitsubishi Electric works closely alongside customers to develop value-added solutions that address today's complex challenges while enhancing the company's sustainable corporate value. Founded in 1921, Mitsubishi Electric has over a century of experience in delivering reliable, high-quality products and solutions. With over 200 group companies and approximately 150,000 employees worldwide, the company is a recognized global leader in manufacturing, marketing and selling electrical and electronic equipment and systems across a broad range of sectors, including public utility systems, energy systems, defense and space systems, factory automation systems, automotive equipment, building systems, air conditioning systems & home products, digital innovations, and semiconductor & devices. Mitsubishi Electric recorded consolidated revenue of 5,894.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2026. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*JPY 160=USD 1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2026

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Quantinuum to predict all such factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Quantinuum does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] As of December 31, 2025.

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