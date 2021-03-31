Qualtrics EmployeeXM: Enabling Go-Ahead Group's UK Rail Companies To Improve and Design Experiences For Its UK Workforce

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today announced that The Go-Ahead Group, one of the UK's leading public transport companies, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM to collect, analyse and act on employee feedback for its UK rail companies (Southeastern and Govia Thameslink Railway).

"Employees are critical in delivering safe, efficient and reliable public transport. And after the events of 2020, it's more important than ever for management to stay close to the customer-facing workforce and act on their feedback," says Sally Winston, Employee Experience Solutions Strategy. "By regularly engaging employees with Qualtrics EmployeeXM, organisations can quickly and effectively identify their needs and expectations, and take confident and precise action in the moments that matter to improve the employee experience."

EmployeeXM empowers organisations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organisations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organisations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Go-Ahead

Go-Ahead is one of the leading public transport operators in the UK, connecting communities through bus and rail services. Its purpose is to be the local partner taking care of journeys that enhance the lives and wellbeing of our communities across the world. The Group employs more than 30,000 people across bus and rail businesses in the UK, Singapore, Ireland, Norway and Germany. In addition to the travelling public, its customers include governments and local authorities. The company is committed to tackling climate change, poor air quality and social isolation.

