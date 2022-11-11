QualiWare positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors.

QualiWare, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named QualiWare as the 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Architecture Tools, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Amandeep Singh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "QualiWare with its EA platform provides complete support for strategic transformation planning and implementation, from strategy building to execution. The company with its robust enterprise offerings creates a space for intelligent knowledge-sharing, work management, and improved collaboration and communication across corporate boundaries. Additionally, QualiWare offers support for a wide range of frameworks and out-of-box notation, and with its CaseMaker feature it allows users to create entirely new frameworks or hybridize existing frameworks."

"The company with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and a product suite with high scalability - is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals and has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact, being positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Architecture Tools, 2022," adds Amandeep.

Kevin Bowles, Product Owner: Enterprise Architecture, QualiWare, expressed, "We at QualiWare are proud to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a technology leader in Enterprise Architecture for 2022. We believe that our focus on improving existing functionality, and the introduction of meaningful new features have directly contributed to us progressing from a challenger in 2021 to being recognized as a leader in 2022.

During the assessment process, we had the pleasure of briefing the Quadrant analysts on how clients can leverage our extensive capabilities to manage, transform and evolve their organisation. We appreciate the analyst's recognition of how we are collaborative by design, and our accelerative approach to new frameworks and notations. The natural synergy between Digital Twin (of which we were recently recognized as a leader), and Enterprise Architecture continues to gain momentum - this is naturally advantageous to our customers as we will continue to leverage our unique capability in the form of providing a single platform for accelerated Enterprise Architecture, Compliance, & Digital Twin capabilities.

As a technology leader in EA, we are proud to be able to continue innovating and providing our customers with a platform that caters not only for their current needs, but also considers the vision of what the future of Enterprise Architecture looks like."

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions define Enterprise Architecture tools as a set of applications or a platform that help to analyze, design, plan and implement concrete business strategies implemented across different operating domains such as IT, technology, business operations, and others. Enterprise Architecture Tools help organizations align their business processes with disruption around IT infrastructure, business applications, and solutions by supporting IT and business leaders throughout their strategic planning and execution processes. With continuous improvements and updates of IT systems and business applications to incorporate the ongoing technology disruptions and market trends, Enterprise Architecture tools help organizations in visualizing, analyzing, and controlling the impact of change on various parts of organizations. Organizations can create a detailed business landscape, roadmap, and blueprints - to visualize, track, and manage various ongoing and planned digital transformation projects for different stakeholders within an organization," adds Kevin.

Enterprise Architecture tools help large businesses undergo digital transformation since it focuses on combining processes and applications to form a seamless environment. However, modern enterprise architecture strategies are evolved to extend to end-to-end business operations and not just the IT domain. Presently, enterprise architecture strategies ensure that the company aligns with the digital transformation strategies and goals to achieve technological growth. Enterprise Architecture has become a necessity for businesses trying to keep up with new technologies such as cloud, IoT, machine learning, intelligent automation, and other emerging trends that support digital transformation. Enterprise Architecture identifies organizations' requirements to determine the possibility of syncing information, businesses, and technology. The framework reliably combines people, data, and technology - to form a comprehensive view of the connections between information technology and organizations.

About QualiWare

QualiWare is a Danish software company. For more than 30 years, we have helped businesses worldwide navigate through change, create growth, and become compliant.

Our software is a leading business process management tool that gives you one unified and consistent overview of all your data and insights across the entire organization. QualiWare enables compliance managers to welcome quality controls and audits. The tool enables enterprise architects to develop plans for change and makes it easy for employees to collaborate on business transformation projects.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in the ever-changing business environments.

