Quality Loves Details; illycaffè Brings Quality Coffee, Green Michelin Star ZeroWaste Treats and Immersive Experiences to Taste of London 2025

LONDON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, Italian coffee brand and global leader in sustainable, high-quality coffee and B-Corp Certified, is proud to announce it will once again headline sponsor Taste of London 2025. From Wednesday 18 June to Sunday 22 June, visitors can drop into the HappILLY stand, where illycaffè will serve up a jam-packed programme of coffee experiences at the heart of Regent's Park.

"We are proud to support important projects in the world of culinary arts, such as Taste of London 2025, where we will bring our passion for quality and excellence in Italian espresso to the heart of London's gastronomic scene. The event represents a unique opportunity to showcase a brand that symbolizes coffee culture, strengthened by a tradition that has lasted for over 90 years." – commented Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The illycaffè stand promises a celebration of their 'Quality Loves Details' ATL campaign, currently live across TFL London - a campaign championing illy's thorough attention to detail, from the selection of the best 1% of Arabica beans, a focus on regenerative farming, all the way to the design of the iconic illy cup, created by Matteo Thun to enhance the taste and aroma of the coffee.

The activation will be the epicentre of championing sustainable, quality coffee, inviting London foodies to enjoy expertly crafted illy brews, indulgent espresso martinis, and an exclusive zerowaste coffee soft serve created in partnership with illy UK Chef Ambassador and Green Michelin Star Chef, Chantelle Nicholson. This innovative sweet treat is just one example of illycaffè's dedication to both gastronomy and sustainability.

Throughout Taste of London, visitors will also be able to take part in a series of exclusively curated Università del Caffè di illy masterclasses on their stylist roof terrace;

The Art of Entertaining – where guests will learn how to craft the perfect illy Espresso Martini, a cocktail for which illy was the original coffee selected for its taste and quality when Dick Bradsel first created the Espresso Martini in Soho in the 1980s.

– where guests will learn how to craft the perfect illy Espresso Martini, a cocktail for which illy was the original coffee selected for its taste and quality when Dick Bradsel first created the Espresso Martini in Soho in the 1980s. The Art of Coffee – offering a deep dive into sustainable home brewing, featuring illycaffè's new Brazil Arabica Selection, a coffee produced entirely through regenerative agricultural practises and certified by regenerari®

These immersive experiences offer the perfect opportunity for coffee lovers to learn, taste and immerse themselves in the quality of illycaffé. There will be upwards of 20 masterclasses for everyone to enjoy, all able to book on site at the event.

With a rich heritage of Italian craftsmanship and continued commitment to responsible coffee innovation, illycaffè is proud to bring its passion for quality and sustainability to Taste of London once more.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 135 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 24 countries around the world. In 2024, the company had a turnover of €630 million. The illy singlebrand network has 157 points of sale in 28 countries.

About Taste Festivals

Taste Festivals is a global culinary platform with a series of festivals in cities across Europe, South America and the Middle East. Featuring stunning food prepared by the world's greatest restaurants, globally renowned chefs, masterclasses, markets and entertainment, Taste is a worldwide leader in culinary-driven experiences.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996837/illycaffe__illy__Logo.jpg