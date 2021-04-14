Quali Colony Named 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year

Quali wins Cloud Computing Award fourth year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , the Infrastructure Automation at ScaleTM company, has been named a winner of a 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year award for Colony, its cloud infrastructure automation platform.

Presented by Cloud Computing Magazine, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services available to deploy within the past year. The award highlights Colony as an industry-leading solution, unburdening application teams from the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure.

"Earning this prestigious award again is validation of our approach to technology and our commitment to continuous innovation," said Edan Evantal, Chief Product Officer of Quali. "Application teams are choosing Colony because they need a new, frictionless way to do infrastructure. One that actually fits the DevOps way and is designed to let innovation fly — from day 1, day 2, day whatever."

The 2021 announcement has earned Quali its fourth Cloud Computing Product of the Year award, cementing its place as a cutting-edge cloud solution that continues to innovate at a feverish pace. After a record sales year in 2020, growing its tier 1 customer base — including Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, and Verizon — and earning increased funding of $54 million in Q1 of 2021, Quali is poised to continue its unique momentum as a market leader in the DevOps and Infrastructure Automation categories.

Colony is a SaaS platform for delivering infrastructure automation at scale for complex application-centric environments on cloud technologies including AWS, Azure, and Kubernetes. IT leaders and DevOps innovators around the world trust Quali to enable self-service automation and governance to streamline application development, testing, and release to production.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com/ and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn .

