Qualcomm and ZTE to Advance 5G Cloud Gaming on Live Networks

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced a joint demonstration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated of 5G-powered cloud gaming on a live 5G network. The demonstration - which utilizes the cloud gaming solutions from Tencent Instant Play on 5G smartphones from OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE - aims to demonstrate that console-quality mobile gaming experiences are achievable over live 5G networks and show the growth opportunity for the cloud-gaming ecosystem. The demos will use China Telecom's live 5G network, ZTE's 5G NR commercial system infrastructure, and 5G commercial smartphones featuring the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G Modem with integrated RF transceiver and Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-End (RFFE) solutions.

Cloud gaming solutions provided by Tencent Instant Play leverage the cloud's capabilities for rendering and processing, while utilizing high-speed 5G network to send users' commands to the cloud which streams back the rendered frames to local devices. This allows users instant access to graphically demanding games via 5G smartphones without the need to download and install on the devices, delivering a smooth "games on demand" experience. All premium 5G smartphones based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform include Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Elite Gaming features - providing mobile gamers with a competitive edge for both on-device and cloud-based game experiences.

"We believe that cloud gaming is one of the key trends in the future of the entertainment industry. The arrival of 5G is expected to set off a new revolution in cloud gaming. 5G's high speed and low latency make it an ideal connectivity fabric for cloud gaming which can support improved image quality, provide more fluent interactive experience, and effectively reduce the cost per user of services, thereby bringing high-quality gaming experiences to a wider range of users," said Jian Wang, head of operations, Tencent Instant Play. "We will continue to work on the enhanced cloud gaming experience based on various gaming scenarios and stay focused on innovative experience and high-quality content."

"5G is here. As a global leader in edge-to-edge 5G solutions, ZTE has been working closely with operators and vertical sectors on exploring new 5G business models and use cases to achieve high network performance in those scenarios," said Yanmin Bai, vice president, general manager of TDD & 5G products, ZTE. "The power of these cooperative efforts is successfully displayed when the company and Qualcomm Technologies team up with multiple OEMs on 5G applications. We will continue to work with our partners to contribute our parts to the 5G ecosystem and accelerate the industry's maturity."

"China's 5G era has officially begun, and it was accelerated from the original timeline thanks to the work of the whole mobile ecosystem. With the readiness of 5G commercial networks, China is poised to have a fast large-scale 5G rollout, and within this year Chinese consumers will have access to numerous use cases and enhanced experiences, such as cloud gaming, powered by 5G and the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform," said Pomp Sheng, vice president, sales, Qualcomm Communication Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. "Qualcomm Technologies is committed to sharing opportunities with Chinese partners, and we are excited to be part of this extensive cooperation across operators, OEMs and content providers for facilitating the improved user mobile experience through 5G innovations."

About Tencent Instant Play

Tencent Instant Play is a gaming platform providing innovative and premium gaming experiences for players which is built by Tencent with cloud services and interactive video technologies. In collaboration with the distribution business and studios within Tencent Games, Tencent Social Ads and Tencent Cloud, Tencent Instant Play is exploring business practices in multi-channel game distribution, creative in-game advertising, cross-device gaming experience. Tencent Instant Play aims to work with more industry partners to lead the cloud gaming into the next frontier based on in-depth and extensive cooperation with them.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

___________________________________________________________________

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Related Links

http://www.zte.com.cn



SOURCE ZTE Corporation