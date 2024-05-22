Quadient Positioned as The Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Accounts Receivable Applications by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors.

Quadient, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Quadient as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Applications, 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nehan Jain, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Quadient's accounts receivable (AR) application, Quadient AR, enables organizations to automate their order-to-cash cycle via core offerings that include invoice processing and management, delinquent and bad debt management, dispute and collections management, cash management, and dashboard analytics. The company distinguishes itself in the global Accounts Receivable Applications market by providing differentiated offerings such as AI-generated, ML-enabled OCR-based remittance to invoice matching, in and out support for payment mode migrations, and partnership with a magnitude of payment providers for hassle-free implementations of full-fledged payment suite."

"Quadient's in-house Digital Optimization Program, in collaboration with a variety of payment providers, dedicatedly supports Quadient user clients' customers in switching from paper-based payment methods to faster and secure electronic methods, such as ACH and card payments. With its comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and technology excellence parameters, Quadient has been recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Accounts Receivable Applications," Nehan said.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Applications," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. "This shows our relentless commitment to innovation and to providing a truly end-to-end AR solution that provides an effortless experience while creating high-value customer interactions and accelerating cash flow."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Accounts Receivable Applications as:

"A tool that increases a business's working capital via a reduction in their Day's Sales Outstanding (DSO) achieved by automating, simplifying, and managing Accounts Receivable (AR) tasks, such as customer invoicing, disputes and collections, credit monitoring, payments, and cash applications. The platform provides real-time visibility into outstanding invoices by integrating with various ERP and CRM systems and utilizes AI-based predictive analytics to understand customer payment behavior and forecast cash flow thus allowing businesses to identify opportunities and mitigate potential risks promptly."

Due to the growing need of organizational AR departments, vendors across the market are pouring significant investment in AI/ML technology to build advanced predictive capabilities around forecasting scenarios of default, dynamic prioritization of collections, automation of dispute/deduction resolution, and generation of context-aware emails for and automated remittance matching. Currently, the platforms available in the market are offering a wide range of advanced functionalities for multiple use cases such as electronic invoicing and billing experience, invoice status tracking, dunning management, support for payment financing and factoring options, credit risk management, invoice and payment data centralization, disputes and deduction management, cash flow forecasting, reconciliation and remittance matching automation, and multiple payment method support. As for the foreseeable future of the accounts receivable market it will witness expansion in coverage of compliance with tax and e-invoice regulations while adding partnerships with global payment service providers to expand upon their support for various payment methods.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

