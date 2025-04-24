Quadient is Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM) 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) Software vendors.

Quadient, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology, excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Quadient as a SPARK leader in its analysis of the SPARK Matrix™ Customer Communication Management (CCM), 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Quadient was recognized as a SPARK leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM) 2025. The company offers a mature, scalable platform that supports complex communication needs while enabling organizations to modernize and transform their customer engagement capabilities. Its focus on customer experience, operational efficiency, and digital agility resonates well with enterprises undergoing transformation. Quadient's ability to balance innovation—particularly in areas like AI and journey orchestration—with the reliability and flexibility enterprises expect, makes it a trusted and future-ready CCM partner. Its global presence and deep industry expertise further reinforce its leadership position.

QKS Group defines Customer Communication Management (CCM) as "a platform that enables organizations to efficiently create, manage, and deliver personalized and consistent communications across various channels throughout the customer lifecycle". It integrates multiple communication channels, such as print, email, SMS, and web, into a centralized system, helping businesses streamline the creation and distribution of customer-facing documents, messages, and interactions. The key objectives of a CCM platform are to enhance the customer experience, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize communication processes by providing a unified and automated approach to managing customer communications.

"Quadient continues to deliver strong value in the CCM space through a platform that balances performance, flexibility and innovation. Its focus on supporting high-volume, compliant communications alongside real-time journey orchestration and AI-driven modernization makes it a compelling choice for organizations with complex communication needs. It supports multiple deployment models, including on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments, enabling customers to align technology with their broader IT and regulatory strategies," said Saurabh Raj, Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

"We are honored to be positioned as a Leader on the SPARK Matrix for CCM. We believe this recognition reflects Quadient's commitment to innovation in AI-powered automation," said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Digital, Quadient. "The AI-powered and machine learning capabilities of Quadient's platform enable organizations to create and deliver hyper-personalized, effective customer interactions. These meaningful interactions strengthen customer relationships and support organizations in regulatory compliance."

About Quadient:

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com/en/.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm that helps clients achieve business transformation goals through strategic business and growth advisory services. QKS Group's vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help our clients formulate growth strategies to thrive in ever-changing business environments.

