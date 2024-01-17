LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadcode Markets, a Cyprus-based CFD broker, has introduced the Trailing Stop feature that equips traders with superior risk management capabilities compared to conventional Stop-Loss orders.

What's Trailing Stop?

Quadcode Markets Introduces Trailing Stop, An Adaptive Alternative To Stop-Loss

Distinguishing itself from traditional Stop-Loss orders, the Trailing Stop dynamically adjusts its position relative to the current market price.

For example, in a long position, the Trailing Stop follows the upward movement of the CFD asset's price, maintaining a preset distance. Conversely, in a short position, it adapts to the downward movement of the CFD asset. This adaptive behavior ensures that if the market trend reverses, the position is automatically closed, securing favorable outcomes for the trader.

Setting Up Trailing Stop At QCM

Traders on Quadcode Markets can tailor the Trailing Stop based on either absolute distance values or as a percentage. Furthermore, they have the flexibility to modify these values at any time and switch between Trailing Stop and regular Stop-Loss orders, adapting to the dynamic market conditions.

Quadcode Markets' Highlights

Quadcode Markets operates globally, standing out due to a number of features:

Tailored User Interface: Quadcode Markets boasts its own trading platform for CFD trading. It offers built-in analysis tools, a multi-charting feature, educational resources, and round-the-clock support.

Traders can access over 100 technical indicators, real-time market news updates, economic calendars, and interactive widgets for informed decision-making.

Notifications: Traders can set personalized price change alerts to avoid missing crucial market movements.

Wide Range of Assets Traded via CFD: stocks, commodities, currency pairs, indices, crypto, and ETFs.

In a recent development, Quadcode Markets has been granted the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) license, elevating its status as a multi-license holder and aligning with the most authoritative financial regulators.

About Quadcode Markets

Quadcode Markets operates under the trade name of IQOption Europe Limited, a regulated broker registered in Cyprus. Offering CFD services to clients within the EEA, it attained the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) license, further solidifying its position as a multi-license holder. The platform facilitates access to 300 assets traded through CFDs, allowing users to refine their trading skills on a demo account loaded with $10,000 in refillable virtual currency. The QCM traderoom is accessible on web, desktop, Android, and iOS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320697/TS_QCM.jpg