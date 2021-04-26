QSuper selects Matrix IDM's Data Management solution to underpin long-term data strategy project

- One of Australia's largest superannuation funds

SYDNEY, LONDON, and NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, the award-winning solution provider to asset owners and managers has been selected by QSuper, one of Australia's largest superannuation funds. Matrix will provide a fully integrated data management solution across security, pricing, positions, accounts, risk, performance, and corporate actions data. QSuper manages AUD ~$106b in retirement savings for more than 600,000 Australians.

QSuper embarked on a significant data strategy project to create a vendor and custodian agnostic data model, which supports the scalability of its capabilities and, were tasked with procuring a new off-the-shelf data warehouse solution.

The new system will handle numerous types of market data including security data, pricing, and corporate action data. It will also consolidate information from a variety of accounting, risk and order management systems along with the acquisition and normalization of data from third party providers. The solution will validate, scrub and enrich all data to create a golden copy which can be used for key data domains such as securities and pricing. The Matrix warehouse will also store historical data for all the relevant domains and as an end-to-end solution it will also distribute data to downstream systems.

Rein van Rooyen, the Head of Investment Performance & Operations at QSuper, commented: "This is an important and highly strategic project for our business as we harness our data as an asset for our members. We do not only manage $100bn of assets for our members, but also have access to $100bn worth of data which we can draw on to help improve our investment decision making process. We needed to establish a strategic partnership with a firm that understood the challenges that asset owners encounter in managing core data. It was advantageous that Matrix leverages modern technology and benefits through utilising cloud services. Having evaluated a number of system providers, the Matrix IDM solution was the closest fit for our needs. Choosing the right technology was key, however we were also looking for a company that had proven experience in solving the data challenges faced by asset owners, which was the deciding factor. We are looking forward to working closely with them on this programme and to achieving a successful outcome."

Neil Lotter, Co-Founder & CEO, Matrix concluded: "QSuper is a flagship organization in the investment community and for them to put their trust in us and our technology is an incredible compliment. We thank them for this monumental opportunity and we can't wait to get started."

About Matrix

Matrix provides award winning investment data management software to the global asset owner and fund management community. With over half a trillion of AUM managed on the platform, a growing number of asset owners, pension plans, fund managers and insurance companies rely on Matrix to solve their complex investment, exposure and data management challenges. Matrix has offices in Sydney, London and New York supporting a rapidly expanding, global customer base.

