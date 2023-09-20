First-ever QS Rankings of Europe's Best Universities Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts released the inaugural QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024 , evaluating universities based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources, internationalisation and employment outcomes (methodology) and listing 688 institutions across 42 members of the Council of Europe, including 106 universities never previously been ranked by QS.

Topping the list is the University of Oxford, followed by ETH Zurich and the University of Cambridge. The UK dominates, boasting 107 institutions, with Turkey and Germany trailing with 73 and 53 respectively.

Ben Sowter, QS Vice-President, said "While the UK remains a standout, especially with Oxbridge's global prominence and influential research ties, excellence permeates the entire European region. The data highlights diverse strengths, from enticing international talent in faculty and student domains to forging potent research alliances and expanding teaching horizons."

QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024 – Top 20 2024 Rank



1 University of Oxford UK 2 ETH Zurich Switzerland 3 University of Cambridge UK 4 Imperial College London UK 5 UCL UK 6 The University of Edinburgh UK 7 Université PSL France 8 The University of Manchester UK 9 EPFL Switzerland 10 King's College London UK 11 Technical University of Munich Germany 12 LSE UK 13 Delft University of Technology Netherlands 14 University of Glasgow UK 15 University of Leeds UK 16 University of Bristol UK =17 Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München Germany =17 University of Amsterdam Netherlands 19 The University of Warwick UK 20 Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg Germany

Regional Spotlights:

Austria: Celebrates the third-highest proportion of international faculty.

Belgium: Stands out for research collaboration, claiming third place regionally.

Czech Republic & Poland: The only Eastern Europe countries showcasing top 100 placements with Charles University and University of Warsaw.

Denmark and Sweden: Clinch first and second positions for Sustainability, respectively.

Finland: Achieves fourth spot in research partnerships.

France: Asserts regional research leadership, with four universities among Europe's elite for international collaboration.

Germany: A research powerhouse with numerous institutions dominating the regional top 10 and top 50 for research output.

Italy: Research standout, ranking third for scholarly contributions per faculty, with 25 institutions in the top 100 for this indicator.

Lithuania: Third regionally in drawing international exchange students.

Netherlands: Distinguished for academic and employer reputation, with nearly half its institutions within the top 100.

Norway and Ireland: Secure third and fourth place respectively for Sustainability.

Portugal: Achieves its top result in Sustainability, ranking 7th regionally.

Slovenia: Leads for Employment Outcomes, reflecting its graduates' standing among employers.

Spain: Leads in student mobility, highlighted by IE University's richly diverse student composition.

Switzerland: Balances research excellence and academic diversity, excelling in research citations and international faculty representation.

Turkey: Room to climb. Despite its robust university count (73), none of its universities are among the top 100.

UK Institutions shine, claiming seven of the top ten spots. Their prowess is especially evident in reputation, backed by insights from 144,000 academics and 98,000 employers.



