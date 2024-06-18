QS Names the World's Best Student Cities

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, published today the 12th edition of the Best Student Cities ranking, comparing 150 premier study destinations in indicators related to student feedback, universities, affordability, liveability, employment and diversity.

London remains the world's best student city for the sixth consecutive edition, followed by Tokyo in second and Seoul in third. Munich climbs to fourth while Melbourne drops to fifth.

Methodology : QS ranks cities with a population of min. 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS' World University Ranking . The ranking includes opinions of 100,000 prospective, current and former students contributing to the Desirability and Student Voice indicators.

Top-10

2025 2024

1 1 London 2 2 Tokyo 3 3 Seoul 4 5 Munich 5 4 Melbourne 6 7 Sydney 7 6 Paris 8 8= Zurich 9 8= Berlin 10 13 Montreal

London leads thanks to:

World-class universities, achieving the second-best score in the Rankings indicator, after Seoul .

indicator, after . Excellent feedback from current and former students, placing third for Student Voice , behind Berlin and Melbourne .

, behind and . A diverse and eclectic student population, boasting the world's seventh-best score for Student Mix .

. Exceptional career opportunities, placing fourth in Employer Activity

Jessica Turner, CEO of QS said: "We are thrilled to celebrate London's enduring success as the world's best student city, a well-deserved recognition of its role as a premier destination for education, innovation, and culture."

"Fostering international student mobility is central to our mission. As a partner to universities, policymakers, and students, we provide data-led evidence of the benefits of international education for students and countries."