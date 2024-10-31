QorusDocs Ranked #1 in Proposal Management Software two years in a row by SoftwareReviews

95% of users are likely to recommend QorusDocs software to others, according to SoftwareReviews' new report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs , a leading Seattle-based AI-powered proposal management software provider, today announced that it received the Gold Medal award, earning the #1 ranking in proposal management software, for the second year in a row by SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

Each year, SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals.

QorusDocs scored top marks in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant on proposal management:

91% in Created Business Value for Users (vs. 85% average score)

88% in Quality of Features Satisfaction (vs. 82% avg. score)

96% in Document Management (vs. 86% avg. score)

95% in Proposals and SOWs Feature Satisfaction (vs. 86% avg. score)

QorusDocs also earned the highest scores among competitors in vendor support (93%) and availability and quality of training (94%).

"Virtually all organizations would like to improve the quality and consistency of their pitches, proposals and RFP responses," said Rob Garmaise, VP, AI Research at Info-Tech Research Group. "That's why we're huge fans of QorusDocs—and their QPilot AI functionality, in particular. Together, they enable organizations to pitch with confidence, and to eliminate the cost and headache from what can, at times, be an exceedingly painful process."

In a testament to its technological innovation, QorusDocs also earned the top score (89%) in Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement by users, highlighting the impact and strong customer ROI results of QorusDocs' new AI Assistant, QPilot, introduced in June 2024.

"These findings showcase our dedication to providing our valued customers with leading-edge AI proposal software, as we laser focus on the unique needs of the legal, tech and professional services industry," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "We're honored to receive the Gold Medal award two years in a row and look forward to continuing our innovative product evolution."

Learn more about what QorusDocs users have to say about the software in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Report here . For more information on QorusDocs, visit QorusDocs.com .

ABOUT QORUSDOCS

QorusDocs is a Bellevue, Wash.-based leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs allows business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports enterprise revenue teams from companies like WSP, Insight, DLA Piper, CDW, and more.

