Qn-SOLAR's 5MW Solar Project to Energize Agriculture Industry in Svishtov

SVISHTOV, Bulgaria, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards sustainable agricultural development, Qn-SOLAR has recently unveiled its partnership with CLS Solar Service Bulgaria for a groundbreaking 5MW ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) project known as Project Svishtov. The project, which broke ground in June this year and is nearing completion, is set to be operational by April 3, 2025, with the primary aim of supplying renewable energy to the local agricultural industry.

Qn-SOLAR Provides Solar Panels to the 5MW project in Svishtov

Project Svishtov is progressing smoothly due to seamless cooperation between Qn-SOLAR and CLS Solar Service Bulgaria. The project secured its financing on April 23rd with an investment from Postbank Bulgaria. Located in northern Bulgaria, Svishtov is one of the largest Danube ports in Bulgaria and a cultural hub. This initiative exemplifies Qn-SOLAR's dedication to advancing towards a more sustainable future by providing renewable energy solutions for local communities.

"We are extremely satisfied with our collaboration with Qn-SOLAR. Their professionalism, from the initial consultation to system installation, was exceptional," said Spas Spasov, Technical Director of CLS Solar Service Bulgaria. "With the local Qn-SOLAR team efficiently meeting the requirements set by us, their expertise and dedication turned potentially challenging moments into seamless transitions. We highly recommend their services!"

The success of Project Svishtov is driven by Qn-SOLAR's expert technical support and execution capabilities. The company ensures that their PV systems are installed efficiently and operational within strict timelines while meeting performance targets.

Qn-SOLAR is also actively engaged in various projects worldwide. Notably, the company is boldly advancing research and development, continuously fostering innovation and progress, with a key focus on perovskite solar cell technology and hydrogen energy. The company has made notable strides in perovskite technology within the laboratory and is fast-tracking its transition into small-scale production. At the same time, Qn-SOLAR is actively pushing forward the commercialization of hydrogen technology through partnerships with industry leaders and research institutions. This dual strategy highlights their dedication to leading sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

"As we lead various projects in line with our global expansion plan and work with local teams, we're not just creating jobs but also driving the push towards green energy, fulfilling our social duties." said Stephen Cai, Chairman of Qn-SOLAR.

This partnership signifies a crucial milestone for both companies as they spearhead innovations that pledge economic growth and environmental sustainability for the region, paving the way for a seamless energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575074/Qn_SOLAR_Provides_Solar_Panels_5MW_project_Svishtov.jpg