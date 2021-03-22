QMC Appoints Daniel Leroux As Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX.V: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") has appointed Daniel Leroux, M.Sc., P. Geo, as a technical advisor to assist the Company with the focus of increasing the resource at Irgon Lithium Mine Project and bringing it to production in Manitoba. Similarly, Mr. Leroux will also help QMC to develop the Namew Lake District project containing nickel, copper, and gold. Mr. Leroux was the former Global Business Manager – Geological Services for SGS and managed staff and consultants that worked on many significant world-wide lithium pegmatite projects including Sigma Lithium (Brazil) and Nemaska Lithium (Quebec).

Daniel Leroux commented: "I am excited join the QMC team as a technical advisor and help them advance their Irgon Lithium Project towards production. With a project which has the Irgon pegmatite dike system as well as several additional lithium pegmatite dikes swarms identified to date and nearby infrastructure in place, unlike many other projects, the Irgon Project could be a low-cost producer. QMC will be an important part of the Canadian Government's recently announced 31 minerals considered critical for the sustainable economic success of Canada (March 11, 2021)."

Balraj Mann commented: "We are excited to have Daniel joining the team with his expertise. Access to his global network of experts and service providers will help move the Company's Irgon Lithium Mine Project towards production. QMC will be an important part of the supply chain due to its close proximity to EV and battery manufacturing plants. The Irgon Lithium Mine's pegmatite dikes additionally contain cesium, niobium, tantalum, and other rare-earth metals."

Mr. Leroux is a bilingual (French-English) economic geologist with over 25+ years of diversified geological, project generation, mining, mineral processing, project management, corporate and executive experience with both major and junior mining companies and with geological and mining consultancy firms. Mr. Leroux is currently the CEO and Vice President Exploration of Zodiac Gold Inc. a Canadian based private mineral exploration and development company with gold projects located in Liberia. From 2003 to 2015, he was the co-owner and Vice President of A.C.A. Howe International Limited (A.C.A. Howe), a geological and mining consulting firm established in 1960 that operated offices in Toronto, Canada and London, UK until the Canadian operation was acquired by CSA Global in 2016. A.C.A Howe was instrumental in the discovery of the Bernic Lake (Cabot/Sinomine) tantalum mine in the early 1960's. From 2011 to 2013, Daniel was the Vice President Exploration and in 2014, the President of RDX Minerals Inc. a private Canadian-based junior mining company. From 1988-1990, Daniel worked for Inco Exploration and Technical Services (now Vale) and with Placer Dome in 1991.

Mr. Leroux holds both a B.Sc. degree (Geology) and a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration degree from Laurentian University. He is a registered member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario ("APGO"), the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan ("APEGS") and l 'Ordre des géologues du Québec ("OGQ").

Options

The board of directors has authorized the grant of 500,000 incentive stock options to certain consultants at an exercise price of 35 cents per option. The options are exercisable on or before March 22, 2026. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the Company's properties are located in Manitoba.

To keep up with the current info on QMC Quantum Minerals Corp, be sure to join our Telegram chat room: http://t.me/quantummineralscorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Balraj Mann

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-601-2018

SOURCE QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.