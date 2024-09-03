QL Biopharm Announces Abstract on Novel Ultra Long-acting GLP-1RA to be Presented at EASD Annual Meeting 2024

– Abstract on data from a two-part phase 1c, multiple ascending dose study accepted for oral presentation –

– New data highlighting the Company's lead drug candidate ZT002 for obesity –

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing QL Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("QL Biopharm"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologic drugs for the treatment of metabolic diseases, today announces that an abstract on its lead drug candidate ZT002 will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2024, Madrid, Spain on Thursday 12 September 2024.

QL Biopharm's lead asset, ZT002 is a novel ultra long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist ("GLP-1 RA") in development for obesity with monthly subcutaneous administration. The phase 1c, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind multiple ascending dose study was conducted in 28 patients with obesity. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either ZT002 or placebo. Results from the study showed that ZT002 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Further, ZT002 induced clinically meaningful weight loss with associated cardiometabolic improvements.

Dr. Zhang Xujia, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QL Biopharm said: "The emerging profile of ZT002 holds great promise as a new standard of care for patients living with obesity. The safety and tolerability seen in patients receiving ZT002 is aligned with the GLP-1RA class. ZT002 has the potential to simplify obesity treatment. We look forward to advancing our ongoing studies and further exploring the potential of ZT002 for weight management and type 2 diabetes treatment."

Details of the EASD Annual Meeting 2024 poster presentation are as follows:

Title: ZT002, a novel ultra long-acting glp-1 receptor agonist in adults with overweight or obesity: a randomized, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose phase 1c study

Session: OP 25 Incretin receptor agonists: better and better

Date and Time: Thursday, 12 September 2024, 11:15 - 11:30 CEST

Presenter: Linong Ji, MD, Professor of Medicine at Peking University People's Hospital

Location: Madrid Hall

Abstract Number: 147

For more information about the EASD Annual Meeting 2024, including details related to accepted abstracts and presentations, please visit its website. The Abstract is available on the EASD online planner here.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About QL Biopharm

QL Biopharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel best-in-class peptide therapeutics for metabolic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary E. coli manufacturing process enabling rapid and cost-effective scaling of manufacturing for high volume markets. The lead drug candidate, ZT002, is an ultra long-acting subcutaneously administered GLP-1 receptor agonist, currently in a Phase 2 study for obesity and in Phase 1 for type 2 diabetes. In Phase 1 studies, ZT002 demonstrated compelling weight loss and tolerability consistent with the GLP-1 RA class. The Company is also advancing a broader portfolio of novel preclinical assets for the treatment of metabolic diseases, in addition to its biosimilar semaglutide program, currently in Phase 3. QL Biopharm is led by a team of pharma industry veterans with expertise in E. coli–based peptide manufacturing and the development of drugs for metabolic diseases. The Company is backed by leading professional life science investors.

For additional information, please visit https://qlbiopharm.com/

About EASD

The European Association for the Study of Diabetes e.V. (EASD) is a membership-based academic non-profit organization. It was founded in 1965 and its headquarters is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. The aims of the Association are to encourage and support research in the field of diabetes, the rapid diffusion of acquired knowledge and to facilitate its application.