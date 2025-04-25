QKS Group's ROI Benchmark Report Turning Tech Investments into Strategic Wins

Capturing true product impact through customer-driven research, cost-benefit mapping, and strategic ROI analysis

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market where every technology investment must be justified with hard data, QKS Group is raising the bar with its newly launched ROI Benchmark Report - a proprietary, four-step methodology designed to help both technology vendors and enterprise buyers cut through marketing clutter and uncover real product impact.

Built entirely on direct customer input, strategic cost-benefit analysis, and ROI-focused metrics, the benchmark offers an impartial, in-depth view of how technology performs in real-world business environments.

What Sets the QKS ROI Benchmark Apart?

The ROI Benchmark Report uses a rigorous, four-step methodology that fuses quantitative rigor with qualitative depth, delivering powerful, data-backed stories of value:

Customer-Driven Research – QKS Analysts design custom questionnaires and conduct in-depth interviews with 20–25 actual customers from the vendor's target segment, ensuring authenticity and relevance. Target Profile Creation – A composite profile is developed from the findings to understand the economic and operational realities of the customer base. Benefit-Cost Mapping – Strategic and financial gains are clearly mapped, while the cost profile accounts for total ownership, deployment challenges, and business risk. ROI & Payback Calculation – Final report delivers sharp metrics including ROI, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), payback period, and risk-adjusted value analysis.

Why It Matters?

For Vendors:

A third-party proof point to demonstrate real product value

to demonstrate real product value Strengthens investor trust and accelerates sales cycles

Converts customer success stories into market momentum

For Buyers:

Clear, data-driven insights for confident, high-impact decisions

Cuts through vendor marketing fluff to reveal real-world impact

Aligns tech investments with both short-term wins and long-term goals

A New Standard in ROI Evaluation

Unlike traditional ROI models built on assumptions or generic templates, QKS Group's benchmark is grounded in customer reality. It is vendor-neutral, research-backed, and built to empower smart decisions from boardroom to budget meeting.

Whether you're a vendor looking to show results or a buyer looking to invest wisely, the ROI Benchmark Study is designed to guide you with clarity, confidence, and evidence.

At QKS Group, we are committed to advancing evidence-based decision-making in enterprise technology investments. Our ROI Benchmark Report is a product of rigorous methodology and direct customer engagement, providing a reliable foundation for evaluating true product value. In an environment where accountability and clarity are paramount, this benchmark offers both vendors and buyers the data-driven insights they need driver smarter decisions. -Divya Barnwal, VP and Principal Analyst.

Conclusion:

With the ROI Benchmark, QKS Group is setting a new gold standard in tech evaluation, one that prioritizes truth over tactics, insight over assumptions, and outcomes over optics. In an era of economic scrutiny, it's the clarity both buyers and vendors have been waiting for.

Trusted insights. Strategic clarity. The power to make bold, confident decisions that shape the future.

