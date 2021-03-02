Qintess joins NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business 2021 Practice Forum to discuss corporate sustainability

The Annual Practice Forum hosted by the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business will bring together the corporate sustainability and investor community to discuss how companies can better track and monetize their sustainability performance.

SAO PAULO and NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qintess, the Brazilian technology and digital transformation group, recognized as one of 100 most innovative companies in Brazil, joins the select group of companies invited by the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business (CSB) to discuss how to build the financial case for Return on Sustainability Investment (ROSI™). With an agenda composed of different panels and renowned speakers like the CEOs of Ralph Lauren, HSBC Bank USA, Walmart, Burberry, among others, the event will take place on March 3 and 4, 2021. The objective is to generate insights based on cutting-edge CSB research as well as corporate and investor perspectives, connecting finance, corporate, academic, and non-profit professionals working in sustainable business around the world.

"In the post-Covid-19 world, many changes can easily be predicted – less travel, more remote work, reduced focus on cities – that will require significant agility by corporations to find innovative ways to balance the well-being of their people and their responsibilities to society with the bottom-line needs of their businesses. But, less obviously, the challenges of dealing with Covid-19 are also likely to accelerate a shift that was already occurring toward a more sustainable and inclusive capitalism, and that's exactly what we're going to talk about," says Nana Baffour, CEO, Chairman & Chief Culture Officer of Qintess.

According to the executive, who will be the moderator of the panel "Technology for People, Planet, and Profit," given the importance of the corporate organization in the modern economy, it is crucial that the right balance in the allocation of the company's resources among all key constituents – customers, employees, shareholders, and the community – is found. "Success and impact must be measured based not just on shareholder returns, but on how well each constituency is served, and technology has been a catalyst for this. This is our purpose at Qintess, to be an enabler to Sustainable Capitalism through Digital Transformation", concludes Baffour.

Sponsored by Qintess, Glenmede, Investindustrial and Harvard Business Review, the NYU Stern CSB 2021 Practice Forum aims to show how sustainability returns are driven by innovation, operational efficiency, employee engagement, brand enhancement and risk mitigation. To Tensie Whelan, Director, NYU Stern CSB, and Clinical Professor of Business and Society at NYU Stern School of Business, building sustainable enterprises is about innovating in the face of significant change and competition, which requires business model transformation.

According to Professor Whelan, NYU Stern CSB's research into Return on Sustainability Investment (ROSI) – the focus of this event – clearly illustrates the value that companies can derive by building sustainable enterprises. "A paradigm shift toward sustainable capitalism is needed to improve business performance in the new and rapidly evolving economy." According to CSB's research, sustainable businesses generate better results due to creating competitive advantage through stakeholder engagement; improving risk management; fostering innovation; improving operational efficiencies; building customer loyalty; and attracting and engaging employees.

The NYU Stern CSB 2021 Practice Forum is an invitation-only event.

About Qintess

Qintess brings together experience in strategy, innovation, design, and technology to position itself as a leader in digital transformation. By developing innovative capabilities with emerging technologies, Qintess supports clients on their journeys towards sustainable business growth. Obsessed with innovation and agile decision making, innovative teams accelerate the delivery of solutions for various business challenges, generating value for customers, their employees, shareholders and for society. All actions are structured by ESG best practices, running with a genuine concern for people as well as the communities engaged with Qintess.

Qintess has approximately 3,200 employees and more than 2,000 customers, with operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the United States and EMEA. Qintess' main clients include seven of the top ten financial institutions in the world, eight of the top ten utilities companies in Brazil and two of the country's three largest telecommunications companies. To learn more, visit: www.qintess.com

About NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business

The NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business (CSB) envisions a better world through better business. The Center was founded on the principle that sustainable business is good business; delivering better financial results while protecting the planet and its people. CSB aims to help current and future business leaders embrace proactive and innovative mainstreaming of sustainability, resulting in competitive advantage and resiliency for their companies as well as a positive impact for society. To learn more, visit: stern.nyu.edu/sustainability

