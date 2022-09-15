Qingdao-SCO Pearl International Expo Center Promotes a New SCO-platform for Opening up

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand-new "SCO landmark", Qingdao·SCO Pearl International Expo Center, will be officially launched on 30 September 2022 according to the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonsttation Area Administrative Committee. This is an important platform for Shandong Province and Qingdao City to promote the deep integration of capital, technology and talents between SCO and countries along the "Belt and Road" in a wider scope, broader field and deeper level. It is a landmark project of the the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonsttation Area Administrative Committee, integrating "exhibition, business, tourism and culture", and demonstrates the determination to build a new SCO-platform for opening up at a higher level.

Construction scene of the Qingdao·SCO Pearl International Expo Center Construction scene rendering of the Qingdao·SCO Pearl International Expo Center

The Expo Center will be market-oriented in its operation and extend its four main business directions of "exhibition, business, tourism and culture", creating China's first new complex of "exhibition, business, tourism and culture" and as well as an experience space for new cultural scenarios, creating China's first SCO cultural experience base, first SCO-themed commercial complex, an international research and study base for teenagers, and a preferred destination for urban micro-vacations, becoming a new comprehensive space for the interactive integration of multiple commercial formats and one-stop cultural experiences in SCO countries.

As an important carrier of the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonsttation Area Administrative Committee, Qingdao·SCO Pearl International Expo Center will not only serve the core area of it, but also bring together more information and resources in logistics, trade, investment, business, tourism and culture with the help of Qingdao as a diversified and open city platform, facing Shandong Province, radiating the Yellow River Basin, creating a new important strategic pivot point for the Deep Opening of China north of the Yangtze River, and promoting the formation of a new pattern of opening-up with two-way mutual assistance between the east and the west, and linkages between land and sea, home and abroad.

Qingdao·SCO Pearl International Expo Center is located in the core area of the Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area, which has officially started its construction on 8 February 2022, overcoming various challenges such as the COVID-19 epidemic and taking less than eight months from the start of construction to the official opening, which has created a new "SCO speed" in the construction field. In addition, the construction is extremely complicated and the total amount of steel consumption in the venue is about 30,000 tons, with each component having its own characteristics. Most of them are spatial irregular shaped components, causing greater difficulties in processing, assembly and welding. The person in charge of the construction of the project said, "The complex has adopted a large-span spatial hyperbolic tube truss structure with a form of fish-belly in inverted triangles, with a maximum span of 110m and a height of 8m, a roof with a width of about 220m, a depth of about 179m and a maximum height of 40m. The consumption of steel components amounts to 14,500t and the number of rods has exceeded 15,000 pieces." The "beauty of strength" revealing in the steel structure has fully demonstrated and expressed the "seashell shape" of the roof of the complex.

