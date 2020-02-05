Qingdao is Waiting for You Online

A few days ago, the world's largest container ship left Qingdao Port with nearly ten thousand containers of exported commodities. The city's excellent business environment is helping attract more and more investment from domestic and overseas enterprises. Following a telephone call on the first day of the Chinese New Year, a high-end chip packaging project was confirmed to be set up in Qingdao. A world-leading container manufacturer is making plans to expand its factory in the city. Avionics companies in the United States sent emails to inquire about investment environment in the city. Japan Asia Investment Co Ltd disclosed in a letter with festival greetings that they have lately confirmed the work plan for a China-Japan food cooperation project. A Singaporean company and a Qingdao-based type-B bonded warehouse operator reached an agreement to set up a cross-border e-commerce company. A Qingdao business delegation plans to visit Russia to exchange with commerce departments of 14 oblasts on cooperation potentials.

Considering the epidemic, we currently prefer to use emails and traditional and video telephone calls to keep in touch with investors and push on the projects under discussions and negotiations. For any new intentions, suggestions or plans for investment in Qingdao, we will give our quickest response after careful discussions. If a face-to-face meeting is really necessary, we will make adequate preparation for it to avoid any impact and risk that may be caused by the epidemic.

Qingdao, an open, modern, vigorous and fashionable international metropolis, is always expecting to work with friends home and abroad to seek common development and share its benefits for a better future. We are online 24/7 to serve you!

Hotline (for English speakers) at Qingdao Department of Commerce: +86-19853220207

Email: invest@qd.shandong.cn

Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086538/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086537/Qingdao_2020_Pic1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086547/Qingdao_2020_Pic2.jpg

Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling

Tel: +86-532-85911619



Related Links

http://www.qingdaochina.org/



SOURCE Stadt Qingdao