Qinecsa Host Industry Discussion on Mastering Medical Device Regulations to Integrate Devices into Pharma Portfolios

Pharmacovigilence professionals gain insight to (EU) 2017/745 for increased compliance and operational excellence.

LONDON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qinecsa Solutions (Qinecsa), specialists in technology-led end-to-end pharmacovigilance solutions, will present an in-depth exploration of medical device regulations, for pharmacovigilance professionals seeking mastery in compliance and operational excellence.

Industry expert, Veronika Valdova, will guide participants through key regulatory requirements, integration challenges, and actionable steps for building resilient processes to support combined drug and device portfolios within primarily pharma-focused organizations.

This presentation will provide a unique opportunity to consider the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complex EU device vigilance regulatory landscape, appreciate the obligations of individual entities in the device lifecycle compared to medicinal products, understand the conceptual differences in drug and device surveillance requirements, and confidently adapt their department to the change.

Participants will come away with a greater understanding of:

The differences between drug and device requirements

The importance of continuous education

Identified strategies to embrace and integrate products subject to a different set of regulations.

Taking place as an hour-long webinar session on Wednesday 17 April, participants can join one of three sessions at 11am, 3pm and 7pm BST.

About Qinecsa Solutions

Qinecsa are specialists in technology led end-to-end pharmacovigilance solutions. We are trusted, global partners bringing together best-in-class technology and scientific expertise to connect life science companies to the right safety solutions. Through our unique insight into the challenges of pharmacovigilance, we have created industry-leading, end-to-end solutions for capturing, managing, and evaluating drug safety data, more efficiently and accurately. Working with life science companies we drive progress to continue protecting lives.

